Press Conference To Discuss Georgia Black Voter Participation & Election Protection During Early Voting

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Coalition for the Peoples' Agenda (Peoples' Agenda), Clayton County Black Women's Roundtable, HBCU Green Fund, Georgia Stand Up, and other coalition partners participating in the NCBCP Unity '20 Black Voting and Power Building National Campaign, will hold a press conference and rally to discuss ongoing GOTV activities; give an update on their Election Protection initiative with anecdotes of problems at the polls throughout the state; and announce plans for the next three weeks of the campaign. The coalition transitioned their statewide Black voter participation campaign from voter registration and education to GOTV and Election Protection when early voting in Georgia started on Oct. 12, 2020.

In addition to partner organizations, Peoples' Agenda coordinators from satellite offices in Savannah, Augusta, Macon, Albany, LaGrange and Athens, will be on hand to discuss Black voter participation and issues at the polls in their areas. The campaign safety officer will address COVID-19 safety precautions.

Photo op: In addition to visuals from the rally, volunteers will canvass the surrounding neighborhood and poll monitors will head to early voting locations following the press conference and rally.

WHO:



Unity '20 Black Voting and Power Building National Campaign

Helen Butler, Georgia Coalition for the Peoples' Agenda

Felicia Davis, Clayton County Black Women's Roundtable & HBCU Green Fund

Debra Scott, Georgia Stand Up

Mary Pat Hector, Georgia Black Youth Vote!

Lyndon Waller, Peoples' Agenda

Jamida Orange, Peoples' Agenda

Angela Walker, Peoples' Agenda

Evelyn Zachary, Peoples' Agenda

Diana Cofield, Peoples' Agenda LaGrange

JaNee' Cheeks, Peoples' Agenda Albany

Jeannette Lucas, Peoples' Agenda Albany

Eric Gantt, Peoples' Agenda Macon

Carry Smith, Peoples' Agenda Savannah

Terence Dicks, Peoples' Agenda Augusta

Linda Lloyd, Peoples' Agenda Athens

Angela Gavin, Clayton County Black Women's Roundtable

Jared Sawyer, Georgia Black Youth Vote!

WHAT:

Press Conference and Rally followed by canvassing in the surrounding neighborhood.

WHEN:

Date: Monday Oct. 19, 2020

Time: 1 PM Eastern Time

WHERE:

IBEW Union Hall PARKING LOT

501 Pullman St. SW

Atlanta, GA 30312

(in case of rain the press conference will be held in IBEW auditorium).

***THE PEOPLES' AGENDA WILL PROVIDE CALL-IN INFORMATION TO MEDIA OUTLETS OUTSIDE OF ATLANTA, Email [email protected]***

HOW:

We will be following CDC COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. PLEASE RSVP to Edrea Davis via email: [email protected], text/phone: 818.613.9521.

ABOUT THE PEOPLES' AGENDA

Founded by the late civil rights leader Dr. Joseph E. Lowery, and led by board chair, Rev. J. A. Milner and executive director, Helen Butler, the Peoples' Agenda was formed to help create an informed and active electorate and to ensure responsive and accountable elected officials. They engage members of their coalition to register, educate and mobilize voters. For more information or to volunteer in your city visit www.thepeoplesagenda.org.

ABOUT HBCU GREEN FUND

HBCU Green Fund is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization created to identify and fund campus projects that cut energy and water usage—and thus, energy costs--on HBCU campuses. The savings it gains are reinvested back into its sustainability program to finance additional projects. Visit www.hbcugreenfund.org

ABOUT GEORGIA STAND UP

Georgia Strategic Alliance for New Directions and Unified Policies (Georgia STAND-UP) a Think and Act tank for Working Communities, is a Georgia alliance of leaders that represents community, faith, academic, and labor organizations that organize and educate communities about issues related to economic development. Visit georgiastandup.org.

For more information on the NCBCP Unity '20 Black Voting & Power Building Campaign go to www.unitycampaign.org.

Contact: Edrea Davis, Jazzmyne PR

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE HBCU Green Fund

