Press Conference to Discuss the Future of Miami-Dade County Expressway Authority (MDX)

MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Late afternoon Tuesday, Circuit Court Judge Lisa Walsh denied MDX's motion for a temporary injunction. In its motion MDX sought to prevent the State of Florida from taking over the management of MDX pending the State's appeal of a final judgment finding that the Miami Dade County Commission acted within its authority abolishing an agency created by the legislature to take over MDX's assets.

MDX Chairman Jose Pepe Diaz and MDX's attorney, Gene Stearns, will comment on the state of affairs, answer questions and address the effect of these decisions on Miami Dade County's Home Rule powers. 

Press Conference to Discuss the Future of MDX
August 17, 2023
3:30 PM 
Offices of Stearns Weaver Miller
Museum Tower
150 West Flagler Street
Miami, Florida

Contact:
Eugene E. Stearns, Esq.
Direct: 305.789.3400
[email protected]

