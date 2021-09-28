Press Conference Tomorrow For New York Healthcare Workers Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We The Patriots USA, Inc. (WTP USA) will be hosting a press conference on the front steps of the Thurgood Marshall Courthouse, 40 Foley Square, New York, NY tomorrow, September 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. The press conference will be held immediately following the oral argument before the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to decide whether WTP USA's request for a preliminary injunction should be granted against the State of New York's healthcare worker regulation, which mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for all healthcare workers in the state without allowances for religious exemptions. Attorney Cameron Atkinson, lead counsel for WTP USA and the three nurses who filed the lawsuit, will be leading the press conference.

Earlier this month, WTP USA filed a lawsuit challenging the regulation for healthcare workers in the state, followed by an emergency petition for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction. Eastern District of NY Judge William Kuntz denied the petition, and WTP appealed to the Second Circuit. On September 24, 2021, the Second Circuit granted a stay of the regulation pending the September 29, 2021 appeal hearing, but then dissolved their very own stay just last night, waiting until the last possible moment and essentially opening the door for Governor Hochul to fire healthcare workers without regard for their sincerely-held religious beliefs. WTP USA fully intends to appeal to the United States Supreme Court should it receive an unfavorable decision from the Second Circuit.