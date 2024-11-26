Press Freedom Center Launched At National Press Club: New Center To Support Club's Campaigns For Journalists In Trouble

WASHINGTON, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club, the world's leading professional organization for journalists, announced the establishment of the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club – a newly-formed entity to defend press freedom by assisting detained, threatened or exiled journalists through advocacy, direct support and community.

Monday's launch event brought together journalists, club members and donors, including Fred Ryan, the former publisher of the Washington Post and Politico, who gave powerful remarks on the need for the Center. During the evening, $25,000 was raised in the room, in addition to the $500,000 investment from the National Press Club and an additional $100,000 investment from the National Press Club Journalism Institute, which will also act as a fiscal sponsor.

The Press Freedom Center will focus on campaigns for journalists wrongfully detained, injured or killed and assistance for exiled journalists. Global forces have recently created dramatic needs in these two areas. The Press Freedom Center will also advocate for domestic journalists and news organizations, carrying on the Club's century-long commitment.

"Through the structure of the Press Freedom Center, we are ensuring the Club will continue to be a strong advocate and supporter of journalists in need for decades to come," National Press Club President Emily Wilkins. "Our efforts to free detained journalists and assist exiled reporters here in the U.S. will be bolstered through the Press Freedom Center."

The Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club will be led by Bill McCarren, who will serve as Director. McCarren has a strong track record of leading successful campaigns to free wrongfully detained journalists. He led the National Press Club for more than a decade, and has served in the past year as a press freedom consultant.

"Ours is an idea designed to meet this moment," McCarren said. "The Press Freedom Center will have the tools, techniques and resources needed to conduct effective campaigns and to transition exiled journalists into productive professionals.

Jason Rezaian, a leader in press freedom, will join the Center as a consultant and Chair of the Press Freedom Center's Advisory Board. Rezaian was Tehran Bureau Chief for The Washington Post when he was taken hostage by Iran in 2014 and held in prison 544 days.

When Rezaian returned to work, he focused on press freedom and other global issues. He was recently named Director of Press Freedom Initiatives at The Washington Post.

Working together, Rezaian and McCarren, along with the National Press Club have assisted dozens of journalists in trouble over the past decade, providing them not only initial assistance, but continual support and community.

"We are immensely grateful to have Bill McCarren and Jason Rezaian as leaders of the Press Freedom Center," Wilkins said. "Their passion and dedication to helping journalists is unmatched."

The Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club was approved by the National Press Club's Board of Governors and the National Press Club Journalism Institue's Board of Directors. Leaders of both entities have collaborated for the past year to ensure the Press Freedom Center has a strong foundation,

More information on the Press Freedom Center can be found here. Those wishing to make a donation can do so here.

