Press invitation: Announcements of Nobel Prizes in Physics, Chemistry and Prize in Economic Sciences

MALMÖ, Sweden, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awards the Nobel Prizes in Physics and Chemistry, and the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. This year, the number of press accreditations to the announcements will be very limited but it will also be possible to follow the event online and interview experts afterwards via phone or videolink.

The press conferences at which the laureates will be announced are held at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. The press conferences are open only for media representatives covering this year's prizes. Please note that accreditation in advance and valid press credentials are mandatory. Applications must be made for each press conference separately.

Because of the ongoing pandemic we can only accept a very limited number of media representatives in the Session hall. In order to make this a safe event for all present we will have social distancing measures in place. E-mail the Press Secretary [email protected] if you are interested in covering this year's prizes on site. Please note that you will not be able to participate unless you have received a personal invitation as a response to your e-mail.

In the application you should submit

name,

contact details,

media outlet,

which press conference you would like to attend and

if you wish to film with a camera on a stand, and/or

interview an expert after the announcement.

If you are applying for more than one person, please note whether they have to be inside the Session Hall or can wait outside.

The press conferences will be broadcasted live at www.kva.se and www.nobelprize.org (no registration needed). If you are a journalist planning to follow the broadcast online it is possible to make arrangements in advance in order to interview an expert via phone or video link after the announcement.

On our website you will be able to find information on how to embed the broadcast. TT Nyhetsbyrån will have a photographer on site, for questions regarding pictures from the press conference please contact [email protected]. For special requests or to book an interview via phone or video link after the announcement contact the Press Secretary directly [email protected] or +46-70 878 67 63. Please note that this must be made well in advance.

Venue: Session Hall, Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Lilla Frescativägen 4A, Stockholm, Sweden.

The following dates apply:

The Nobel Prize in Physics - Tuesday 6 October at 11.45 a.m. CET at the earliest. Last date to apply for accreditation is 25th of September.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry - Wednesday 7 October at 11.45 a.m. CET at the earliest. Last date to apply for accreditation is 25th of September.

The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel - Monday 12 October at 11.45 a.m. CET at the earliest. Last date for accreditation is 2nd of October.

Information about other Nobel prizes are to be found at www.nobelprize.org/press-room

For queries please contact:

Eva Nevelius

Press Secretary

Mobile +46-70-878-67-63

E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

SOURCE Kungl. Vetenskapsakademien