PRESS PASSES AVAILABLE FOR NUTRITION 2026 TO BE HELD JULY 25-28

Join us in Washington or access our virtual newsroom for new nutrition research and policy-relevant findings

BETHESDA, Md., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Complimentary press passes are now available for NUTRITION 2026, the annual flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition. Join us July 25-28 in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C., for new, unpublished research on topics shaping national conversations on health, nutrition and policy.

From the kitchen table to the halls of Congress, food and nutrition are at the center of today's national conversation on health and wellness. NUTRITION 2026 provides journalists with a front-row seat to timely, evidence-based research and opportunities to examine how new findings may influence both individual health and broader policy decisions. Researchers will present new findings on issues shaping current public health and policy discussions, including:

the Dietary Guidelines for Americans

the nutritional and metabolic effects of GLP-1 therapies

the regulation and safety of food additives

protein consumption and dietary patterns

the health effects of ultra-processed foods

Access to research, experts and story opportunities

NUTRITION 2026 is a global hub that brings together thousands of nutrition researchers and professionals across academia, health care, government, advocacy and industry. Journalists will have opportunities to:

report on new, unpublished scientific findings

connect directly with researchers and subject matter experts

explore how emerging evidence informs policy and practice

NUTRITION 2026 is the trusted source for reporters covering breakthroughs and best practices in food, nutrition and public health.

To apply for a press pass to attend NUTRITION 2026 in Washington, review our Media Policies and submit a Press Registration Form.

Qualifying journalists will receive:

A press badge with access to all in-person sessions

On-demand recordings from select sessions after the event

Early access to embargoed, high-impact research announcements

Personalized assistance arranging one-on-one interviews with featured scientists

Can't join us in person? With a press pass, journalists can still be part of the action with access to a virtual newsroom, including embargoed press materials before the meeting.

Other ways to join the discussion and get the latest nutrition news:

Subscribe to email updates geared for journalists

Visit the NUTRITION 2026 Virtual Newsroom

Follow #Nutrition2026 on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook and Bluesky

Contact:

Nancy Lamontagne, Media Liaison

(919) 617-1330 (mobile) [email protected]

About the American Society for Nutrition (ASN)

ASN is the preeminent professional organization for nutrition research scientists and clinicians around the world. Founded in 1928, the society brings together the top nutrition researchers, medical practitioners, policy makers and industry leaders to advance our knowledge and application of nutrition. ASN publishes four peer-reviewed journals and provides education and professional development opportunities to advance nutrition research, practice, and education. Since 2018, ASN has presented NUTRITION, the leading global annual meeting for nutrition professionals.

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise(TM). For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.

SOURCE American Society for Nutrition