PRESS PASSES AVAILABLE NOW FOR NUTRITION 2024 TO BE HELD JUNE 29-JULY 2

Join us in Chicago or access our virtual newsroom for this year's hottest nutrition news

BETHESDA, Md., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Complimentary press passes are now available for NUTRITION 2024, the annual flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition. Join us June 29-July 2 in Chicago for the latest developments in nutrition research, practice and policy.

As the pre-eminent meeting in nutrition science, NUTRITION attracts thousands of scientists, practitioners, policymakers, advocacy leaders and industry professionals each year. Reporters are invited to attend in person to connect with the field's leaders and learn about exciting scientific findings, impactful policy developments and emerging technologies.

This year's meeting will explore cutting-edge advances aimed at answering some of today's most pressing questions in nutrition and public health, such as: How does what we eat affect how we age? How do our genes and environment influence our nutritional needs and preferences? And, what strategies actually work for preventing chronic disease?

To apply for a press pass to attend NUTRITION 2024 in Chicago, check our Media Policies and submit a Press Registration Form.

Qualifying journalists will receive:

A press badge granting entry to all in-person meeting sessions in Chicago

Access to recorded content from selected sessions on demand after the event

Early access to embargoed materials featuring high-impact research

Personal introductions for one-on-one interviews with featured scientists

Can't join us in person? With a press pass, you can still be part of the action with access to embargoed press materials before the meeting.

About the American Society for Nutrition (ASN)

ASN is the preeminent professional organization for nutrition research scientists and clinicians around the world. Founded in 1928, the society brings together the top nutrition researchers, medical practitioners, policy makers and industry leaders to advance our knowledge and application of nutrition. ASN publishes four peer-reviewed journals and provides education and professional development opportunities to advance nutrition research, practice, and education. Since 2018, the American Society of Nutrition has presented NUTRITION, the leading global annual meeting for nutrition professionals.

