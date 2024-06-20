Press "Paws" On Pet Odors with Fresh Wave's New Collection

Plant-Based Odor Removers Tackle a Variety of Pet Smells, from Litter Boxes to Dog Beds

CHICAGO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Wave, a leading brand of all-natural odor removers, is excited to announce the launch of Fresh Wave Pet, a collection of products specially designed to tackle common pet smells. Featuring the brand's trusted, science-backed approach, each product is made with plant-based, active ingredients that are safe for people, pets, and the planet.

The launch of the new collection comes as the need for pet-specific solutions continues to grow, with 66% of households in the U.S. owning a pet, according to the American Pet Products Association (APPA). Unlike other products on the market, Fresh Wave's innovative, odor-fighting formula uses natural chemistry to identify, attach to, and eliminate odors rather than mask them, without using any synthetic ingredients or harsh chemicals. Fresh Wave Pet joins the brand's existing, best-selling product portfolio—which includes sprays, gels, and packs—as a dedicated solution for pet smells.

Products in the new lineup include:

Litter Box Gel : No more hiding your litter box in closets or bathrooms – now you can experience purrfectly fresh air no matter where its located. Simply place the gel near the box and funky feline smells are eliminated through natural chemistry.

No more hiding your litter box in closets or bathrooms – now you can experience purrfectly fresh air no matter where its located. Simply place the gel near the box and funky feline smells are eliminated through natural chemistry. Odor Removing Pet Spray : When our furry friends join us on the couch or bed, we love the snuggles but hate the smells. Perfect for removing "wet dog smell" from furniture or dog beds.

When our furry friends join us on the couch or bed, we love the snuggles but hate the smells. Perfect for removing "wet dog smell" from furniture or dog beds. Stain & Odor Remover : There are plenty of effective stain removers on the market - but only one with the world-class odor eliminating power of Fresh Wave. Save your furniture and carpets from your furry friends.

There are plenty of effective stain removers on the market - but only one with the world-class odor eliminating power of Fresh Wave. Save your furniture and carpets from your furry friends. Dog Shampoo: Powered by plant-based oils, this dog shampoo safely and effectively eliminates the stinkiest of odors – yes, even skunk!

"At Fresh Wave, we've been world-wide leaders in odor elimination for over 30 years, and we've heard our customers tell us that pet odors are the number one use of our products," said Dr. Laura Haupert, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Fresh Wave. "We're the brand they turn to when nothing else gets the job done. So we used our science-backed approach to design and perfect formulas specially tailored to eliminate odors from pet dander, urine, vomit, and waste. We're excited for our customers to try the new collection and experience our best-ever pet odor solutions."

Fresh Wave Pet is available now at www.freshwaveworks.com and Amazon.

About Fresh Wave

Fresh Wave is a leading plant-based odor eliminator that removes everyday odors without harmful chemicals or synthetic fragrances. With a commitment to health and environment in mind, Fresh Wave's science-backed products have a solution for every household odor, leaving only fresh air behind by using safe, simple ingredients and natural chemistry. Follow Fresh Wave for the latest product news, promotions and inspiration on Facebook and Instagram. For more information or to find Fresh Wave near you, visit freshwaveworks.com.

SOURCE Fresh Wave