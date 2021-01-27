Press Registration Is Now Open for the 2021 ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting - A Virtual Experience

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting will be a fully virtual meeting in 2021 and continues to provide groundbreaking research and the latest advances in medical genetics, genomics and personalized medicine. To be held April 13–16, experience four days of professional growth, education, networking and collaboration with colleagues from around the world and discover what's shaping the future of genetics and genomics, including several sessions on COVID-19. The 2021 ACMG Meeting Virtual Experience is designed to offer a variety of engaging and interactive educational formats and types of sessions—from Scientific Sessions and Workshops to TED-Style Talks, Case-based Sessions, Platform Presentations and Short Courses. The 2021 ACMG Meeting Virtual Experience has something for everyone on the genetics healthcare team and will be available to participate in from the convenience of your home or office.

Interview those at the forefront in medical genetics and genomics, connect with new sources, and get story ideas on the clinical practice of genetics and genomics in healthcare today and for the future. Learn how genetics and genomics research is being integrated and applied into medical practice. Topics include COVID-19, gene editing, cancer genetics, molecular genomics, exome sequencing, pre- and perinatal genetics, diversity/equity and inclusion, biochemical/metabolic genetics, genetic counseling, health services and implementation, legal and ethical issues, therapeutics and more.

Abstracts of presentations will be available online in February.

A few 2021 ACMG Annual Meeting highlights include:

Program Highlights:

R. Rodney Howell Symposium | Genetics in Medicine Presents: Spring 2021 COVID-19 State of the Science

ACMG Presidential Plenary Session: Keeping Vulnerable People Safe During the COVID19 Pandemic

Excellence in Medical Genetics and Genomics Through Diversity

Unexpected Findings Across the Lifespan: Challenges of Reporting Incidental and Secondary Findings in Young Patients

Artificial Intelligence and Genomics – Powerful Tools in Pre- and Postnatal Decision Making

Clinical Pharmacogenomic Testing: Current Best Practices and Future Landscape

TED-Style Talks with Steve Cole and Janina Jeff

and Pediatric Tumor Predisposition Syndromes: Update on Clinical Phenotypes, Associated Tumors, and Clinical Approaches to Surveillance

Genetic Counselors Forum: In Utero Fetal Molecular Therapies: Present State and Future Applications

The Gene Pool: Sharing Our Best Ideas for the Genetics Workforce

Sex Chromosome Trisomies - To Screen or Not to Screen? - That is the Question

Two Short Courses Available Starting on Tuesday, April 13:

A Clinician's Perspective on Obesity: Syndromic and Non-Syndromic Causes, Treatment and Challenges

Functional Assays Towards Variant Interpretation and Diagnosis: A Survey of Approaches and Use Cases

Cutting-Edge Scientific Concurrent Sessions:

Bringing the New Era of Mitochondrial Genomic Medicine to Geneticists

The Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes, Circa 2021: Clinical and Molecular Update

RNA and Gene Therapy in the Clinic – From Discovery to Treatment Implementation

Chromatinopathies: An Expanding Clinical Spectrum

The Heart of the Matter - Congenital Cardiac Disease and Pregnancy

A Primer on Regulatory and Compliance Agencies in Genetic Testing

Gene-Based Medicines to Treat Metabolic Disorders: Progress and Perspectives

