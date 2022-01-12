Press Registration Is Now Open for the 2022 ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting will be a hybrid event in 2022 with the option s to attend in person in Nashville or online. This meeting continues to provide groundbreaking research and the latest advances in medical genetics, genomics and personalized medicine. The 2022 ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting will offer media a firsthand look at what is shaping the future of genetics and genomics in medicine and will offer a variety of engaging and interactive educational formats and types of sessions—from Scientific Sessions and Workshops to TED-Style Talks, Case-based Sessions, Platform Presentations and Short Courses.

Interview those at the forefront in medical genetics and genomics, connect with new sources, and get story ideas on the clinical practice of genetics and genomics in healthcare today and for the future. Learn how genetics and genomics research is being integrated and applied in medical practice. Topics include artificial intelligence in genetics, gene editing, cancer genetics, direct-to-consumer genetic testing, exome sequencing, pre- and perinatal genetics, the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion in the study of genetics, biochemical/metabolic genetics, genetic counseling, health services and implementation, legal and ethical issues, therapeutics and more.

Abstracts will be available online in February. All attendees will have access to session recordings until April 30.

A few 2022 ACMG Annual Meeting highlights include:

Program Highlights:

R. Rodney Howell Symposium | Population Genomic Health: Expanding the Reach of Genomic Medicine to Diverse Populations

Developing Recommendations for the Application of Direct-to Consumer Genetic Testing in Clinical Care

ACMG Presidential Plenary Session: From Exceptional to Routine: Transformation of Genomic Medicine in the 21st Century What are the Important Issues in the Arena of Public Policy and Legislation for Medical Genetics?

TED-Style Talks with Heidi Rehm , Joseph McInerney and Ellen Clayton

, and Hackathon–style Session: How can we Maximize the Yield of Genetic Disease Diagnostic Evaluation and Testing?

Navigating Case Complexities of Metabolic Disorders: What Did we Miss?

More Than Carriers: Shifting Perspectives About X-Linked Rare Diseases

Two Short Courses Available Starting on Tuesday, March 22:

Clinical Applications of Long-Read Sequencing: Ending the Diagnostic Odyssey and Increasing Diagnostic Yield

Episodic Movement Disorder Phenotype in Children: Approach to Diagnosis, Review and Updates of Selected Conditions

Cutting-Edge Scientific Concurrent Sessions:

Addressing the Challenges of Variant Reinterpretation

Human Ring Chromosome Disorders: An international Collaboration Towards Better Diagnosis, Interpretations, and Clinical Management

Balancing Evidence and Expertise: Clinical Practice Resource Development for PALB2, CHEK2, ATM and Beyond

and Beyond When is "Non-Syndromic" Really Metabolic: Metabolic Causes of Intellectual Disability, Autism and Epilepsy?

Artificial Intelligence in Genomics: Potential and Peril - A SELI Sponsored Session

2022 Cardinal Signs

Reimagining Pediatric Genetic Service Delivery - Telemedicine Models in the Post COVID-19 Era

About the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) and ACMG Foundation

Founded in 1991, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) is the only nationally recognized medical professional organization solely dedicated to improving health through the practice of medical genetics and genomics, and the only medical specialty society in the US that represents the full spectrum of medical genetics disciplines in a single organization. The ACMG is the largest membership organization specifically for medical geneticists, providing education, resources and a voice for more than 2,400 clinical and laboratory geneticists, genetic counselors and other healthcare professionals, nearly 80% of whom are board certified in the medical genetics specialties. ACMG's mission is to improve health through the clinical and laboratory practice of medical genetics as well as through advocacy, education and clinical research, and to guide the safe and effective integration of genetics and genomics into all of medicine and healthcare, resulting in improved personal and public health. Four overarching strategies guide ACMG's work: 1) to reinforce and expand ACMG's position as the leader and prominent authority in the field of medical genetics and genomics, including clinical research, while educating the medical community on the significant role that genetics and genomics will continue to play in understanding, preventing, treating and curing disease; 2) to secure and expand the professional workforce for medical genetics and genomics; 3) to advocate for the specialty; and 4) to provide best-in-class education to members and nonmembers. Genetics in Medicine, published monthly, is the official ACMG journal. ACMG's website (www.acmg.net) offers resources including policy statements, practice guidelines, educational programs and a 'Find a Genetic Service' tool. The educational and public health programs of the ACMG are dependent upon charitable gifts from corporations, foundations and individuals through the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine.

