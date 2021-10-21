Press Release - InSite Secures Strategic Investment from Sustainability Firm GEF Capital Partners to Accelerate Growth

InSite Secures Strategic Investment from Sustainability Firm GEF Capital Partners to Accelerate Growth Tweet this

"We are enormously excited about this partnership with GEF Capital and what it will mean to our customers. During this time of market evolution, our partnership with GEF Capital will enable us to scale InSite's current offerings, while catalyzing the development of exciting new solutions addressing ESG and sustainability, to meet future market demand," said Francis Gangemi, InSite's President.

"InSite has built a market leading solution for building owners and operators. We are looking forward to supporting InSite's growth and its continued innovation as it scales for its next phase of growth and development," said Stuart Barkoff, a Managing Partner at GEF Capital who will oversee the investment on behalf of GEF Capital.

About InSite:

InSite is a premier business intelligence solution for owners and operators of real estate portfolios. InSite's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform provides innovative digital solutions that promote better business outcomes and lower operational costs. The InSite platform was built to help solve a growing proliferation of systems, complexity, and productivity loss by enabling rapid access to real intelligence. Visit www.insiteintelligence.com for additional information.

About GEF Capital Partners:

GEF Capital Partners is a private equity fund manager focused on making investments in companies that seek to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change and pollution. With operations in the United States, Brazil, and India, GEF Capital works with its investment and portfolio company partners to bring capital as well as strategic and operational expertise to businesses that promote the efficient use of scarce natural resources. By enabling clean energy, improving energy efficiency, reducing the amount of waste generated or water used, or building products using fewer or more efficient materials, GEF Capital seeks to invest capital in ways that deliver both private equity risk-adjusted returns and positive environmental outcomes. Visit www.gefcapital.com for additional information.

FOR INFORMATION: Lisa West

202.728.9800

[email protected]

SOURCE InSite