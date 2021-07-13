Press Release for Bayen Group Supplier of the Year Award Nomination

"At Bayen Group, we take pride in our culture of inclusion," said Huy Nguyen, President of Bayen Group. "We strongly believe that diversity is one of our core business competencies that enables us to approach all of our client challenges from different perspectives, so it is incredible to be nominated for the SCMSDC Supplier of the Year award by our partner at Northrop Grumman."

Bayen Group is a frontrunner in technology solutions, taking on complex challenges from large enterprises and providing unique and innovative answers. Bayen Group is honored to have received several prestigious awards recently, including the Burns & McDonnell California Community of Inclusion Enterprising Excellence Award, the Northrop Grumman President's Innovation Excellence Award, and the Northrop Grumman President's Award for Quality Excellence.

Every year, SCMSDC members have the opportunity to celebrate their minority suppliers by nominating them for Supplier of the Year. These nominations represent companies that have demonstrated high-quality performance in their contracts. These organizations are outstanding in their fields and provide quick and effective solutions for their customers. This year's event hopes to bring attention to the "Power of Partnerships" by bringing members and suppliers together through an afternoon of virtual networking.

The SCMSDC is made up of approximately 1,300 NMSDC-certified Minority Business Enterprises (MBES) and over 1,700 National corporate members. They are dedicated to fostering a community of diverse suppliers and encouraging connections between these organizations and corporations that can benefit from their distinct perspectives. Visit the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council at www.scmsdc.org for more information.

About Bayen Group

Bayen Group is a highly experienced SharePoint and Microsoft 365 services company. Their team is experts in migration, process automation, system integration, and providing tailor-made SharePoint solutions. They facilitate collaboration across departments by streamlining business processes and connecting Enterprise applications and databases with SharePoint. Their approach results in a seamless, intuitive SharePoint modern workplace experience that greatly increases productivity and efficiency while maintaining security. Bayen Group is proud to be recognized as a HUBZone Certified Small Business, Department of Transportation Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), and California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) Minority Business Enterprise. Please visit www.bayengroup.com for more information and follow us on Twitter @BayenGroup.

Greg Saliba, [email protected], 424-271-9291

