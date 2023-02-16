PRESS RELEASE: NCD CERTIFIED AS A GREAT PLACE TO WORK

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NCD, a provider of insurance products headquartered in Dallas, Texas, received the distinction in February of being named a "Great Place To Work," joining other organizations like Salesforce, Accenture, Target, Adobe and many more.

The certification, conducted via surveys with NCD's employees and leadership team, revealed a stark contrast with other companies. 92% of employees at NCD felt it is a great place to work, compared with 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

In addition, 97% of NCD's employees felt that management recognizes honest mistakes as part of doing business, and 98% felt that they are made to feel welcome when they joined the company. Perhaps the most significant evidence of NCD's corporate culture of inclusion and collaboration was that 96% of employees felt they could be themselves at NCD.

Sam Melamed, CEO of NCD, remarked upon receiving the certification, "NCD is such a positive, collaborative environment, knowing that the rest of our team sees this as a great place to work is exciting and humbling at the same time."

About NCD

NCD is dedicated to improving lives by driving better health, providing exceptional experience, and Spreading the Smile. NCD partners with great brands, such as Nationwide, MetLife, VSP, and Careington to bring you comprehensive ancillary benefits. Emerging from a proud legacy of exceptional insurance services, NCD was formed to focus solely on helping members Spread The Smile by providing an incredible insurance experience. NCD is poised to drive better health of its members by providing an exceptional experience and offering amazing coverage across the country.

To learn more, visit NCD.com.

SOURCE NCD