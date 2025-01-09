Press Release: RapidWorks Acquires FleetCommand to Deliver World-Class Fleet Maintenance Solution

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidWorks, the leading provider of software solutions for heavy construction equipment companies, is excited to announce the acquisition of FleetCommand, a premier SaaS solution focused on fleet maintenance for heavy equipment. This strategic acquisition aligns with RapidWorks' mission to deliver integrated, seamless, quote-to-cash solutions that drive greater utilization and profitability for customers in the construction and heavy equipment service industries.

"At RapidWorks, our goal is to provide the broadest, deepest, and best software solutions to our customers," said Tim Curran, CEO of RapidWorks. "We are constantly looking for ways to improve the quality and profitability of our customers' businesses. Based on feedback from our customers, we are thrilled to be offering a world-class fleet maintenance solution with the acquisition of FleetCommand."

RapidWorks expands software offerings for heavy equipment services with fleet maintenance acquisition. Post this

Increasing Utilization and Profitability through Better Maintenance

Effective, well-managed fleet maintenance is a key factor in driving greater equipment utilization and profitability. FleetCommand brings a robust, purpose-built solution focused on fleet maintenance for heavy equipment service companies. This new product will integrate seamlessly with RapidWorks' suite of tools, automating critical workflows and making it easier for customers to manage both preventative and reactive maintenance programs.

"After many discussions with the RapidWorks team, I am thrilled to be joining them in their mission," said Marc Lichtenfeld, Founder of FleetCommand. "We are excited to integrate FleetCommand's best-in-class maintenance solution with RapidWorks' powerful operations platform, ensuring customers have an exceptional, unified experience to keep their equipment running smoothly."

Key Functionality:

Work order management

Preventative maintenance scheduling

Pre-trip inspections and issue tracking

Parts inventory management

Compliance reporting

Vehicle service history reporting

The integrated solution, rebranded as Rapid Fleet, will be available to all RapidWorks customers starting in January 2025. With Rapid Fleet, RapidWorks continues to fulfill its mission of providing easy, seamless, and automated solutions that drive utilization and profitability for its customers.

ABOUT RAPIDWORKS

RapidWorks is the leader in software solutions for the heavy construction equipment services industry, with hundreds of customers across North America, Europe, and Australia. Rapid ERP, Telematics GPS, and the Rapid On-the-Go mobile apps are the most widely used and trusted software products in the industry, enabling companies to dispatch and manage the complex requirements for construction work involving concrete pumping, hydrovac excavation, rental crane dispatch, and other types of heavy construction jobs. With the growing trend of digitalization of the construction industry, RapidWorks' flexible, scalable solutions are poised to lead the future of heavy construction fleet management with innovative mobile and telematics products, and cloud-based optimization and analytics. For more information visit rapidworks.com.

ABOUT FLEET COMMAND

FleetCommand is a leading SaaS solution for fleet maintenance in the heavy equipment and construction industries. Focused on optimizing equipment performance, FleetCommand offers comprehensive tools for preventative and reactive maintenance, work order management, inventory tracking, and seamless integration of vehicle inspections. With a mission to simplify fleet management and improve equipment uptime, FleetCommand helps businesses operate more efficiently and profitably. Learn more at fleetcommand.io.

SOURCE RapidWorks, LLC