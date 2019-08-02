Press Release Retraction: CannaChiefs Retracts Press Release Issued on August 1, 2019

VANCOUVER, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CannaChiefs Media retracts its press release issued on August 1, 2019 (the "Press Release") regarding its contest to help find Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy") a new CEO. CannaChiefs launched the contest and issued the Press Release without Canopy's knowledge, consent or approval. As CannaChiefs is independently in the process of preparing its annual "Top 50 Most Influential Canna Chief" honors for 2020, CannaChiefs is excited to see who may fill the positions occupied by our longstanding top Canna Chiefs, Bruce Linton and Mark Zukelin. CannaChiefs clarifies that Canopy is in no way associated or affiliated with CannaChiefs or with CannaChief's contest, which has ceased effective immediately.

Hanni Monk, Chief Editor at CannaChiefs Media said, "We have learned a valuable lesson and want to issue a formal apology to Canopy Growth on behalf of the entire Canna Chiefs Editorial team" he added, "In no way did we intend to deceive anyone into thinking Canopy Growth had anything to do with our contest and we will put much more thought and caution into any future campaigns."

The press release has already been removed from Cision and CannaChiefs Media newswire as well their twitter handle http://www.twitter.com/cannachiefs50.

Follow CANNACHIEFS Media on Twitter or Instagram

About CannaChiefs Media

We help executives elevate their personal brand in the Cannabis Industry. For the industry's top players, we offer annual recognition as a Top 50 Most Influential Canna Chief, PR and keynote speaking opportunities. We also curate content and breaking news every day to keep cannabis leaders on top of the latest industry trends. Our subscribers benefit from easy access to a comprehensive global directory of cannabis businesses, industry suppliers and associations. Sign up for a free account today and gain access to exclusive content that will help you achieve your goals in the Cannabis Industry. CannaChiefs Media also provides cannabis news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Interactive Workshops.

SOURCE CANNACHIEFS Media