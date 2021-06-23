PRESS Seltzer Sweeps Best Taste Vote at Seltzerland Events to Date

MILWAUKEE, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Independence Day, PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer has secured its tenth consecutive win at Seltzerland , the nationally traveling seltzer festival. Voted the #1 Best Hard Seltzer by more than 10,000 attendees across 10 cities, PRESS continues to solidify its place in the category as the brand delivering a premium experience with a "flavor first" mantra.

PRESS was founded in 2015 by Midwestern mother of two, Amy Walberg, when she couldn't find a premium alcohol seltzer on the market. Experimenting with different flavors in her kitchen, Amy built PRESS to offer consumers a high-end solution crafted with quality, globally inspired ingredients and sophisticated flavor pairings. Currently, PRESS is available in eight flavors: Apple Cinnamon, Blackberry Hibiscus, Grapefruit Cardamom, Lime Lemongrass, Lingonberry Elderflower, Pear Chamomile, Pineapple Basil and Pomegranate Ginger. In addition to its elevated flavor profiles, PRESS is a go-to beverage for consumers looking to enjoy an alcoholic drink responsibly as each seltzer contains only 4% ABV.

"We are delighted-but not surprised-to win top marks for taste," said Amy Walberg, CEO and founder of PRESS. "Delicious, sophisticated flavor profiles have been our priority since we introduced PRESS Seltzer to the beverage industry."

PRESS is committed to seltzer and focused solely on releasing the highest-quality premium alcohol seltzer on the market. In each Seltzerland competition, PRESS has beaten out top competitors owned by major beer corporations for the title of #1 Best Hard Seltzer. Winners are voted upon by attendees, who taste more than 30+ hard seltzer samples at each event. Thus far, Seltzerland has taken place in the following cities: Austin, Scottsdale, Ariz., Tampa, Atlanta, Charlotte, N.C., Nashville, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, St. Louis, and Madison, Wisc. In St. Louis, the largest attended Seltzerland event this year, PRESS was also named the #1 Best Can Design, a nod to the company's high-end packaging in addition to taste. Following Seltzerland events, PRESS's website search traffic spiked by +712% due to the brand's top marks for flavor.

"Our premium flavors reflect our commitment to our customers' PRESS experience," said Amy. "It's been so exciting and gratifying to introduce newcomers to PRESS, share their first-sip delight, and build our following of PRESS fans through these groundbreaking national Seltzerland events."

As seen in 2020, alcohol seltzer sales and consumption are predicted to spike this Independence Day weekend, according to Instacart trends¹. Instead of contemplating which brand to purchase, consumers can enjoy the alcohol seltzer voted #1 by 10 major cities across the country. This Fourth of July, sip PRESS responsibly.

For more information, please visit www.enjoypress.com and follow PRESS on Instagram and Facebook @pressseltzer. Additionally, PRESS can be found at all upcoming Seltzerland events across the United States. For more information or to visit a Seltzerland near you, visit www.seltzerland.com.

About PRESS

In 2015, founder Amy Walberg developed the first PRESS flavor, Pomegranate Ginger, in her own kitchen in between working a full-time job in advertising - and a second full-time job as a single parent to a baby and toddler. As an avid-seltzer drinker herself, she quickly realized that there wasn't a premium hard seltzer offering available. So she decided to make her own, well before the hard seltzer category took off. A friend of a friend connected her with a beverage manufacturer and she took the risk to leave her corporate job and dive headfirst into bringing PRESS to market.

Amy's vision for PRESS really sets it apart. She pioneered the alcohol seltzer category and created an elevated seltzer experience that appeals to discerning consumers through unique flavor combinations, culinary flavor profiles and understated, sophisticated branding. She also uniquely crafted PRESS at a lower ABV (4%) to be more sessionable, which also allows for the complex and subtle flavor notes to break through. Today, PRESS is available across the contiguous United States and is a top 10 brand in the category.

The independent, woman-owned brand continues to cement its place as the premium offering, winning over consumers and media alike. For more information, please visit www.enjoypress.com and follow PRESS on Instagram and Facebook @pressseltzer.

¹ "Hard-seltzer sales are surging. Here are the 3 most popular brands and 2 newcomers hoping to chip away at their dominance.," Business Insider, June 18, 2021, https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/white-claw-truly-bud-light-most-popular-hard-seltzers-and-newer-brands-2021-6-1030535272.

