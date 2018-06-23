Press statement from the Dr. Richard Izquierdo Health and Science Charter School about Lesandro Guzman-Feliz

BRONX, N.Y., June 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of trustees, faculty, staff and students of the Dr. Richard Izquierdo Health and Science Charter School are heartbroken at the loss of our student, friend and classmate Lesandro (Junior) Guzman-Feliz. Lesandro was a sophomore at our school. He was a kind, sweet, respectful young man, always smiling, who had so much potential. Our school is a family and losing a wonderful 15 year old boy to senseless violence is hard for us to understand; and because we are a family, the Dr. Richard Izquierdo Health and Science Charter School will provide support and pay for his funeral expenses. We send our deepest condolences to his grieving family.