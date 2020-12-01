Press Waffle Co. Brings Gourmet Waffles to The Woodlands, TX

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A lot has changed in 2020, but one thing remains the same; waffles are still better than pancakes. In case there was any doubt, Press Waffle Co. is expanding to its already unique menu lineup as they debut their first 'café' location in The Woodlands, TX.

Set to open Friday, December 4th, the new location is part of a larger upcoming expansion by the family owned company on the heels of their successful pitch on ABC's hit show Shark Tank last spring.

Press Waffle Co. brings their authentic Liége style waffles and a full lineup of coffee and espresso drinks to The Woodlands, TX

Located at 26435 Kuykendahl Rd., Press is one of several recently announced retailers in the new Creekside Park West Development. Current operating hours are 10:30 am-9:00 pm daily, with expanded morning and late-night hours on the weekends.

The new location will see the unveiling of Press Waffle Co.'s 'café' model featuring new items like gourmet milkshakes, waffle ice cream sandwiches, and a full lineup of coffee and espresso drinks from local roasting partner Perks Beanery. In addition, the new store layout brings thoughtful, comfortable design features intended to create a welcoming environment for people to grab breakfast, dessert, or a sweet treat any time of day.

"The Woodlands is such a wonderful and tight-knit community," said Co-Founder Bryan Lewis. "We are lucky to have local franchise partners like John and Tylor Kirby that share our desire to bring something truly special to The Woodlands."

In light of current restrictions, Press has also invested heavily in its online ordering and delivery capabilities. "While we would love to see everyone at the shop, we are also confident that we can provide a safe and seamless online ordering experience through our new 'Press Perks' online ordering and customer loyalty platform," said Lewis. "We look forward to being able to safely serve our customers in this format, in addition to the high standards of health and safety we hold for all of our shops."

The new 1116 square foot shop will mark Press' second franchised location and fourth overall. With upcoming locations in downtown Houston, Dallas, Little Rock, St. Louis, and Arizona, Press Waffle Co. is well on its way to teaching America "A New Way to Waffle™."

Press Waffle Co. specializes in fully customizable authentic Belgian waffles, savory waffle creations, and locally roasted coffee. Founded as a family-owned food truck in 2016, Press Waffle Co. was featured on ABC's hit show Shark Tank and is now expanding across the country. Their signature Liége waffles are crafted from a brioche-style dough and loaded up with caramelized clusters of Belgian pearl sugar in every bite.

For additional information, including hours and the full menu, visit presswaffleco.com.

