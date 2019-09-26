Pressable Selected To Be Migration Partner For Adobe Business Catalyst Customers

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pressable is honored to be selected by Adobe Business Catalyst as a preferred migration partner for customers transitioning to other platforms during their end-of-life software transition. New WordPress sites hosting with Pressable will receive personalized onboarding, 24/7 support, free SSL certificates, and more .

"As Business Catalyst customers decide what to do with their sites, we want them to know that if they choose WordPress as their CMS - we have options," said Michelle Keefer, Director of Marketing for Pressable. "We have a great support team, and a lineup of Strategic Partners to ensure new WP users are comfortable with WordPress and happy long after the migration is complete."

Pressable has featured partners WordHerd , BC Exporter and Codeable , each offering something unique to ensure sites find new life away from Adobe Business Catalyst.

"WordHerd makes the transition from your current platform to WordPress as easy as possible," said Kris Hadlock at WordHerd. "Our automated website migration bridges the gap between platforms – the end result is a site looking and performing the same as it does now on Adobe Business Catalyst."

"10 years of experience building sites on Business Catalyst helped us understand the unique challenges of moving away from this platform, now you can get all your data out with one click of a button!" said Karim Ardalan, co-founder at BC Exporter.

"Complex cross-platform migrations are not foreign to the pre-vetted experts on our platform,'' said Raleigh Leslie at Codeable. "Clients hire our developers to ensure a smooth transition to WordPress when an automated migration is not an option and for future on-demand development work for their new WordPress-based websites."

Keefer says Pressable's vision may help potential clients understand the biggest differentiation between Pressable and the other preferred partners like WPEngine, "Our mission is simple: provide the best managed hosting at a fair price, and to do the right thing for WordPress users."

ABOUT PRESSABLE:

Pressable is a technology firm providing managed hosting for WordPress sites. Built by a group of South Texas friends in 2010, their simple, " let us help " attitude has been cultivated even more since Automattic became majority shareholder in 2016. Pressable is known for its personalized service and hosts client sites including startups and Fortune 1000 companies alike.

