Pressed Juicery Introduces A New Way To Start Your Morning With Innovative Nootropics Coffees & Matcha

The Leading Cold-Pressed Juice & Functional Wellness Company Launches a Line of Cold Brews, Lattes, and Matcha Powered by Nootropics to Boost Energy and Brain Function - Naturally

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pressed Juicery, the leader in cold-pressed juice and champion of functional wellness, proudly announces the debut of its inaugural Nootropics collection, a groundbreaking range of ready-to-drink functional beverages designed to redefine the morning coffee ritual and elevate morning routines. Infused with Pressed Juicery's signature clean ingredients, these new brain boosters are crafted from a blend of functional ingredients, poised to transform your mornings.

The premier collection comprises a Cold Brew, Coffee Latte, and Matcha Latte, enriched with potent mushroom infusions such as reishi, lion's mane, and chaga, meticulously curated to enhance cognitive function and improve energy - naturally.

"We are thrilled to embark on the journey into coffees and matcha with the release of our newest nootropics collection," stated Justin Nedelman, CEO of Pressed Juicery. "This represents a significant milestone for our brand as we further establish ourselves as pioneers in offering simple and intentional nutrition and providing healthier choices for our guests."

Pressed Juicery has always been dedicated to making healthy choices accessible to all. Their venture into the coffee category stems from this commitment, aiming to offer consumers a supercharged, healthy, and pure alternative for their morning routine. The innovative Nootropics collection launches with the following products along with specially curated Morning Ritual Packs:

Cold Brew ($6.95) - This morning sip, infused with reishi, lion's mane, chaga, and cordyceps, provides a mighty AM pick-me-up. With its proprietary blend of functional mushrooms, this caffeinated beverage can help enhance your energy and mental clarity while providing a range of health benefits.

Coffee Latte ($6.95) - Indulge in a delicious blend of functional mushrooms, including reishi, lion's mane, chaga, and cordyceps, that provide a unique flavor fusion and caffeine that supports your energy and mental clarity. Ditch your average latte, which can be packed with processed sugars, and experience the benefits of these powerful super mushrooms to enhance your overall well being.

Matcha Latte ($6.95) - Infused with functional mushrooms this on-the-go beverage delivers a theanine-caffeinated blend of plant-forward ingredients to help offer lasting energy without the crash. With a powerful blend of chaga, cordyceps, L-Theanine, and lion's mane, the matcha delivers a range of health benefits, while caffeine and theanine help to promote cognitive function and focus.

Morning Ritual 3-packs: Intentional Morning Pack - Cold Brew, Greens 1.5, Wellness Shot Mindful Morning Pack - Matcha Latte, Greens 3, Immunity Shot Balanced Morning Pack - Coffee Latte, Avocado Greens Smoothie, Elderberry Shot



In an era marked by an increase in functional foods - particularly during morning rituals - Pressed Juicery's Nootropic Coffees & Matcha Latte offer a healthy and natural solution in supporting cognitive functions like energy, mental agility, and focus. The new line enhances your morning routine, providing a natural way to start your day with a supercharged boost.

"Pressed was established upon the shared conviction that simple and clean nutrition forms the bedrock of health and wellness," said Andrei Najjar, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Pressed Juicery. "We are thrilled to venture into this innovative category and introduce Nootropic coffee beverages that not only tantalize the taste buds but also leverage ancient functional ingredients to make you feel and perform at your best."

The Nootropics Coffees & Matcha individual collection and Morning Ritual 3-packs are available for purchase as of April 2nd, both in-store at all Pressed Juicery locations and online at pressedjuicery.com.

About Pressed Juicery

Pressed Juicery is the leading cold-pressed juice and functional wellness brand dedicated to making healthy living as convenient and delicious as possible. The company's mission is to pave the way for plant-forward living by making real healthy food accessible to everyone. The brand offers over 40 delicious varieties of cold-pressed juice, plant-based milks, power-packed smoothies, health-boosting shots, and revolutionary soft serve made from only fruits, nuts, and vegetables. Pressed operates over 110 Pressed Juicery retail stores in nine states, and is available in nearly 4,000 locations through its wholesale partners and can be purchased directly from their website to any location within the U.S. For a complete list of locations where Pressed is available, please visit pressed.com and follow Pressed on Facebook & @pressedjuicery on Instagram & Twitter.

Contact: Julia Curtis, [email protected]

SOURCE Pressed