Pressing Pause for Compassion: The Capitol Coffee Connection Makes Statement for Israeli Hostage Release Efforts

News provided by

The Capitol Coffee Connection

28 Nov, 2023, 08:43 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week's episode of The Capitol Coffee Connection is momentarily paused for one week, symbolizing host Liz Hirsh Naftali's great niece Abigail's release from Gaza after 50 days as a hostage and standing in solidarity with many other hostage families currently separated from their loved ones.

The Capitol Coffee Connection
The Capitol Coffee Connection

Liz states: "There are no words to express our relief and gratitude that Abigail is safe and with our family. We will continue to stand with all the families of the hostages still held captive, and we remain committed as ever to securing their safe and swift return."

As Liz's efforts intensify this week to secure more hostage releases, she is encouraging listeners to recognize the urgency of prioritizing our shared humanity and showing kindness and compassion to one another in these challenging times.

In the spirit of fostering empathy and learning, we invite you to revisit past episodes with incredible elected leaders during this pause. Next week, The Capitol Coffee Connection will resume with a very special episode featuring Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

Contact:
Jennifer Seelig
[email protected]
973-768-7910

SOURCE The Capitol Coffee Connection

