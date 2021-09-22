Press/Media Registration Now Open for Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Press/Media registration is now open for the 2021 Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance, the crème de la crème of automobile shows. The event – presented by Towbin Motorcars of Las Vegas and benefiting Miracle Flights – will be held at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Saturday, October 23.

WHAT: The 2nd Annual Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance will again bring more than 100 of the most famous magnificent collector cars to the entertainment capital of the world and is now accepting applications for press/media credentials.

WHO: Founder Stuart Sobek presents the world's most famous classic cars that transcend basic motoring history and elevates truly outstanding and amazing vehicles to a captivating art form. Renown car owners and industry leaders will be available for interviews in an exciting new venue with close-up viewing down on the field, an overall panorama from the grandstand and an exciting Concours 'first" – the opportunity to see the beauty of these magnificent automobiles after dark and under the lights of the Las Vegas Ballpark.

WHEN: Saturday, October 23, 2021 (Show: 12 noon to 6 / Helene Awards at 6)

WHERE: Las Vegas Ballpark (in Downtown Summerlin), 1650 South Pavilion Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135

RSVP: Media should apply for free credentials here: https://lasvegasconcours.com/press-registration/

About Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance (LVCE)

The inaugural Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance debuted in October 2019 bringing the prestigious celebration of automotive excellence to the iconic entertainment capital of the world with resounding success. As the 40th addition to the elite roster of worldwide exhibitions and competitions, Founder Stuart Sobek introduced 140 of the world's most famous classic cars with an exciting array of art, beauty and innovations – from the elegant Helene Awards™ and Best in Show competition to a closing day Tour d'Elegance of automotive superstars on the iconic Las Vegas Boulevard Strip. New innovations, such as pre-show Concours d'Avant special events and exciting new venues, continue to ensure LVCE's rightful place in concours ranking as one of the leading shows in the world. For more information visit lasvegasconcours.com. Like on Facebook and follow on Instagram.

About Miracle Flights

Founded in 1985, Miracle Flights is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing free air transportation to children and adults who need help reaching specialized medical care only available far from home. To date, the organization has provided over 137,000 flights to those in need and typically books more than 600 free flights per month on commercial airlines all across the United States. To request a flight, learn more or donate, call 800-359-1711 or visit miracleflights.org. Like on Facebook and follow on Instagram.

