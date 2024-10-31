Presso® Joins Forces with WASH Multifamily to Introduce 5-Minute "Press & Refresh" Machines

"Together, we're introducing a cutting-edge clothing care option with convenience and environmental mindfulness at the core." Post this

"WASH has always been committed to delivering a world-class common-area laundry experience to our clients and residents. A major part of that commitment is introducing new products and technologies that have the potential to dramatically improve the laundry experience," explains Andrés De Armas, President at WASH. "Our collaboration with Presso offers our clients an early look at a potentially game-changing solution for garment care while giving WASH a terrific addition to our portfolio of offerings."

The Presso® machine uses pressurized steam and all-natural revitalization sprays to effectively press, eliminate odors, and air dry in 5 minutes. It delivers far superior results than a traditional iron and reduces the need for time-consuming and costly trips to the dry cleaners. Laundry rooms will become a one-stop-shop, adding value for property managers and residents alike.

"We're ecstatic to collaborate with a forward-thinking company like WASH," says Nishant Jain , CEO at Presso®. "Together, we're introducing a cutting-edge clothing care option with convenience and environmental mindfulness at the core. WASH is an industry powerhouse that values innovation and the customer experience as much as we do, so we know this is just the beginning."

The Presso® machine brings immediate benefits for both WASH properties and end-users:

Enhanced Property Value: Elevates the appeal of participating properties with a modern and unique amenity.

: Provides a budget-friendly alternative to manual ironing and routine dry cleaning, offering cost savings for users while generating additional revenue opportunities for properties. Clothes-Friendly: Gentle on seams, fibers, and colors—no toxic chemicals, no agitation, and no harsh heat.

Jon Gershman , Strategic Advisor to Presso®, expressed his excitement about the collaboration:

"The unmatched value that Presso® delivers to laundry rooms is evident, and we're excited to bridge the gap in this market. This marks a pivotal moment for the growth of the Presso® brand as we harness WASH's robust infrastructure and extensive deployment capabilities to expand our reach and impact."

Learn more about how Presso® is revolutionizing garment care and how to reserve your Presso machine.

About PRESSO®

The Presso® machine is revolutionizing garment care with its patent-pending technology that presses and refreshes garments in as little as five minutes. Presso® is on a mission to rescue clothing from the drudgery of outdated routines with eco-friendly, quick-turnaround services that preserve fabric quality while challenging the need for routine dry cleaning.

About WASH Multifamily Laundry Systems, LLC

WASH introduces ease and convenience to the laundry experience with their tech-forward solutions, expert management, and top-of-the-line equipment. A multinational company operating in 25 U.S. states and all the Canadian provinces, WASH provides a variety of innovative laundry solutions for multifamily, campus, and on-premise laundry operations. It is estimated that 7 million people do their laundry in a WASH facility.

