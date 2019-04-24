PressReader announces partnership with Hearst Magazines

VANCOUVER, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - PressReader, the popular all-you-can-read newspaper and magazine app, has closed a deal with Hearst Magazines USA. Effective immediately, 23 top magazine titles from Hearst are available exclusively for the millions of users on PressReader who access the service through a sponsor, like an airline, hotel, cruise line or library.

Available titles include Cosmopolitan, Elle, Esquire, Good Housekeeping, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, Men's Health, O – The Oprah Magazine, Road & Track, Women's Health and more. This partnership with Hearst helps to further accelerate PressReader's fast-growing presence in the US market, following their recent launches with Rolling Stone, Meredith Corporation, and Hearst Newspapers.

For Hearst Magazines, PressReader offers the opportunity to get content in the hands of millions more people all over the world. PressReader partners with thousands of libraries, and travel brands like Turkish Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Air Canada, Fairmont, Marriott International, Scandic Hotels, and Seabourn Cruises. These organizations sponsor access to PressReader for their customers, who get to read and download as much as they like during their trip or visit. There's been a significant rise in brands looking to provide this type of unlimited access to premium digital content in recent years. According to Skift, "For airlines, cruise companies, and hotels alike, choosing what content to share and how to make it available becomes another branding opportunity."

Rick Day, VP Consumer Marketing at Hearst said "we're very excited to be launching this partnership with PressReader. Their reading experience and network of partners are unmatched, and we're looking forward to bringing Hearst titles to such a large, diverse audience."

For PressReader, adding these beloved Hearst titles helps cement the company's position as the go-to premium content service in the travel industry. PressReader is the Official Digital Media Provider for Forbes Travel Guide, and many of the finest hotels in the world offer the service to their guests.

"We're delighted to be bringing Hearst Magazines on board," said PressReader CEO Alex Kroogman. "These are sought-after titles that we know our readers will love. And as we launch more and more – and bigger and bigger – business partnerships, it's important to us that we continue to deliver the best reading experience and content selection in the world."

PressReader also works with major publishers like The Guardian, The Washington Post, The Globe and Mail, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), Bauer Media Group, and Condé Nast and Hearst in numerous regions around the world.

About PressReader

We're on a mission to improve the way people discover stories that matter. With offices in Vancouver, Dublin, and Manila, we're building a place for people to find great content from anywhere in the world. That's why we've partnered with thousands of publishers to give readers unlimited access to leading newspapers and magazines.

We're all about choice. Using their phone or tablet, readers can browse content online or download entire issues using the PressReader app. They can subscribe for unlimited access, or get the full experience sponsored by one of our partners. For more info, visit about.pressreader.com.

