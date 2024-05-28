PressReader partners with Le Monde to bring trusted news to global readers

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - PressReader, the leading digital news platform, is pleased to announce its exclusive partnership with Le Monde, France's leading daily newspaper.

Known for its in-depth investigations and analyses, Le Monde occupies a singular place in the French media landscape as it strives to offer high-quality, balanced and verified information. With a focus on delivering reliable news and analysis, Le Monde continues to be a trusted source of information for readers around the world.

Through this partnership, Le Monde's daily edition, as well as a compiled edition of Le Monde's English language content, including a selection of articles, will be made available to PressReader users via PressReader.com and PressReader's award-winning iOS and Android apps, providing comprehensive coverage of French news and global affairs.

The compiled edition curates and repackages Le Monde's English journalism into a concise format, enhancing accessibility for international readers and enabling convenient online and offline reading.

PressReader will hold exclusive B2B rights to distribute Le Monde within the following key sectors — travel, tourism and healthcare — enabling Le Monde to reach a diverse range of audiences, in France, French-speaking countries and abroad. Hotels, transport services and healthcare facilities are set to enrich their offerings with Le Monde's trusted journalism ensuring guests, travelers and healthcare communities have access to accurate and comprehensive information.

With a history of adapting to digital trends while upholding journalistic standards, Le Monde extends its reach through PressReader's global trusted content platform. This collaboration expands Le Monde's presence, offering readers around the world access to its esteemed journalism.

Trevor Carroll, PressReader's Vice President of Content Partnerships, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Having worked with Le Monde for over 20 years, we're delighted to be chosen as their exclusive digital partner across our key channels. We're on a mission to enrich and empower curious minds, and what better way to achieve that than by connecting our global network with Le Monde's authoritative journalism."

Lou Grasser, Le Monde's Chief Digital Operations Officer, commented: "Collaborating with PressReader opens up new avenues for Le Monde. Through this partnership, we wish to offer Le Monde and Le Monde in English to a wider audience. This agreement enables us to pursue our mission: to offer reliable and ambitious journalism to the widest possible audience, worldwide, by relying on a partner renowned for its network power and the quality of its solution."

About PressReader

PressReader Limited is on a mission to empower and enrich curious minds by bringing a universe of quality content within reach by building technology solutions for content delivery and consumption, publisher empowerment, content intelligence and brand engagement. The company collaborates with publishers of more than 10,000 newspapers and magazines, as well as over 70,000 eBooks. PressReader connects people worldwide with quality content, in partnership with global business partners from 150 countries.

About Le Monde

Le Monde is the French leading daily newspaper with over 550 journalists and 610,000 subscribers in France and abroad. Known for its in-depth investigations and analyses, it occupies a singular place in the French media landscape as it strives to offer high-quality, balanced and verified information.

SOURCE PressReader Inc.