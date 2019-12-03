PressRelease.com Expands Media Distribution Network to Include Public Company and International Markets

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PressRelease.com announces expanded distribution options to further enhance its comprehensive network of publications and media partners. The move marks its five-year anniversary as a premier provider of press release distribution and extends new cost-effective distribution options to clients.

By leveraging Newswire's award-winning press release distribution platform and the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, PressRelease.com is positioned to help clients transform press releases (owned media) into the Earned Media Advantage, greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media spend and increased sales as a powerful approach to lower the costs of paid advertising on the journey to achieving earned media mentions.

In addition to addressing the needs of private companies, Press Release.com will now offer cost-effective, regulatory-compliant, public-company press release distribution through trusted financial media networks. PressRelease.com's offering in financial markets will highlight important metrics and noteworthy milestones for both publicly traded and privately held companies within the industry. Quarterly earnings announcements and insightful commentary from management serve to better inform potential investors looking to determine standout figures emerging in the finance industry. Furthermore, the alliance with Newswire provides clients with the ability to enrich each press release by joining Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guide Tour.

Erik Rohrmann, the Chief Operating Officer of Newswire, indicated that "these additional services and the alliance with Newswire propels PressRelease.com into the forefront of press release distribution, enabling its clients to cost-effectively navigate complex regulatory disclosure and intricate SEC rules. Clients can disseminate a wide range of news or disclosures backed by PressRelease.com and their high standards, ensuring quality service and 24/7 compliance."

About PressRelease.com

PressRelease.com provides simple, flexible, and cost-effective press release distribution services to public and private companies through the most comprehensive networks and media contacts. Through its strategic alliance with Newswire, PressRelease.com can now offer the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour provided by Newswire to clients.

