Pressure BioSciences Accelerating Rollout of Proprietary UST Platform for Water-Soluble CBD with Planned Release of Additional BaroShear Instrument

SOUTH EASTON, Mass., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide life sciences and other industries, today announced that the Company plans to release a benchtop, R&D scale, Ultra Shear Technology™ ("UST™")-based BaroShear instrument to the market in the third quarter of 2020. The Company believes this new instrument will address a significant un-met need in product formulation and development laboratories in the cannabis, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and other large and diverse markets for processing CBD and other oils into stable, effectively water-soluble, highly absorbable nanoemulsions of oil in water.

CBD and other cannabinoids are extracted from the hemp plant in an oil form. The water-based biology of human bodies has difficulty accessing and absorbing oily molecules from the surface of ingested or topically applied hemp oil droplets. The ultra-low droplet sizes created by UST in nanoemulsions are designed to deliver levels of bioavailability and effectiveness that far exceed the dosing efficiencies achieved from today's macro or microemulsions of CBD Oil.

Kenneth F. Micciche, Director of PBI's UST Program, said: "We are very excited about the planned release later this year of the third instrument in the BaroShear product family. The aggressive marketing campaign we have underway for the pre-sale of our BaroShear K45 system and for the 2021 release of our industrial-scale BaroShear Max instrument has been well received by manufacturing laboratories. However, it has become apparent that product research and development labs prefer a smaller, bench-top, lower price-point, minimal throughput UST-based instrument. The BaroShear Mini clearly answers that need and will do so without cannibalizing sales to larger manufacturing facilities. We believe this new instrument will add significantly to PBI's revenue in 2020."

Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI commented: "It has become apparent that Pressure BioSciences' breakthrough UST platform is a potential market-changing technology enabling a new generation of CBD and other cannabinoid products to more effectively meet consumer and supplier objectives. By delivering effective water solubility of cannabinoids, PBI's UST offers the promise of high absorption rates and bioavailability from ingestion or topical application of cannabinoid products. Most importantly, this delivers new confidence in controlled, safe and effective dosing for consumers. It also offers substantial cost reductions achieved as suppliers can eliminate the overloading of CBD and other cannabinoids into products, previously required to achieve targeted dosing levels."

Jeffrey N. Peterson, PBI Board Chairman, said: "Our innovation of the UST platform offers the potential to allow a universe of valuable materials that exist as oils (and thus do not naturally mix with water) to be delivered in effectively water-soluble preparations that can be easily absorbed by the water-based biology of humans and other animals, or applied in industrial and consumer applications, without requiring heavy use of undesirable chemical additives."

Mr. Peterson continued: "We believe that PBI will transform a vast range of applications with UST, that extend across multiple very large markets from dairy and other foods/beverages, to pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and industrial applications. This is the technology platform that we believe will propel PBI into multi-billion dollar market opportunities, with resulting market value realization for our shareholders."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following website link:

http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

SOURCE Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

