Pressure BioSciences Announces Significant New Order and Near Sellout on Revolutionary Nanoemulsification System for Water-Soluble CBD Oil

SOUTH EASTON, Mass., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide life sciences and other industries, today announced that the Company has received a purchase order from a new customer for six (6) proprietary Ultra Shear Technology™ ("UST™")-based nanoemulsification systems for processing CBD Oil into stable, effectively water-soluble, highly absorbable nanoemulsions of oil in water. Such nanoemulsions are expected to exhibit levels of bioavailability that far exceed the bioavailability of today's macro or microemulsions of CBD Oil.

CBD is extracted from the hemp plant in an oil. As with any oil-based product, it is difficult for the water-based biology of the human body to access and absorb CBD molecules from relatively large hemp oil drops. This poor and variable absorption of CBD results in low and variable bioavailability of the CBD molecule in the body. Low or widely varying levels of absorption and bioavailability of CBD adversely impacts the effective delivery of the potential benefits of many CBD products on the market today.

The purchase order for six BaroShear K45 systems was placed by Mr. Jason Ellis, President of Vegas CBD Factory. When asked about his order, Mr. Ellis commented: "As consumers rush to try, use and adopt CBD-infused products, it is important to realize that the CBD in the product should be in a high-quality, water-soluble and reliably dosed form. Proper dosing levels with high bioavailability of CBD from ingested products will in turn increase the chance for the consumer to achieve and optimize the potential beneficial effects of the CBD."

Mr. Ellis continued: "Understanding and addressing this issue is a pivotal challenge for the CBD industry. At Vegas CBD Factory, we have spent a significant amount of time searching for the best method available to make high-quality nanoemulsions of CBD oil. We have concluded that PBI's proprietary UST-based platform is the best technology available for achieving optimized dosing and have concluded that to give our customers the best CBD-based product, we should be processing our material using the BaroShear K45 nanoemulsification platform. Consequently, we have placed an initial order for six K45 systems."

Kenneth F. Micciche, Director of PBI's UST Program, said: "Recent BaroShear K45 instrument development efforts and demonstrations have propelled a refreshed sales effort for this innovative instrument system since the beginning of 2020. In the first three weeks of this new marketing initiative, we have secured an order for six BaroShear K45 systems and have genuine interest in additional purchases for many more units. We are excited and inspired to see our aggressive new marketing efforts for the BaroShear K45 taking such a strong early hold, and we anticipate further significant orders in the days and weeks ahead."

Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, commented: "In addition to the new order for six BaroShear K45 systems, there are numerous additional groups who have shown high levels of interest in acquiring the new BaroShear K45 nanoemulsification system. Our team is diligently following up with these interested parties; we believe that several of these groups will be placing purchase orders with us in the very near future. These are very exciting times for all PBI stakeholders."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

