Pressure Cooker Lawyers at Johnson Becker, PLLC File Another NuWave Pressure Cooker Lawsuit

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing burn injury victims of defective pressure cookers and pressure cooker explosions. Johnson // Becker represents over 300 clients in pressure cooker lawsuits who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers defectively designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson // Becker filed this Complaint on behalf of Mr. Alex Barnes, a resident of Michigan, alleging that NuWave, LLC., the manufacturer of the Nutri-Pot pressure cooker, misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers.

Mr. Barnes' NuWave pressure cooker exploded while under pressure on April 8, 2019. As a result of the explosion, Mr. Barnes sustained severe burn injuries. According to the Complaint filed, the NuWave pressure cooker is marketed as having a "Sure-Lock Safety System" which is supposed to prevent the unit from both building pressure if the lid is not closed properly, as well as the lid from being removed until all the pressure is released. However, Mr. Barnes alleges that the NuWave pressure cookers contain defects which allow unsuspecting consumers to remove the lid while the pressure cooker is still under pressure causing a pressure cooker explosion, which causes scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.

About The Pressure Cooker Lawyers at Johnson // Becker

This pressure cooker lawsuit is filed by Michael K. Johnson, Kenneth W. Pearson and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC.

Michael K. Johnson is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. The lawyers at Johnson // Becker exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on pressure cooker explosion lawsuits.

The experienced pressure cooker lawyers at Johnson // Becker believe that holding manufacturers responsible for their clients' injuries not only helps their clients, but prevents future, unnecessary injuries by forcing manufacturers to evaluate and improve the safety of their products. They have a page on their website that links to some of the lawsuits filed against various manufacturers and different brands of pressure cookers on behalf of some of the 300 people they have helped who have been burned by exploding pressure cookers.

To learn more about other pressure cooker lawsuits on file, or to arrange a Free, no-obligation review of your potential case, Johnson // Becker suggests that you visit their website at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/ or contact them directly by calling (800) 279-6386.

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC