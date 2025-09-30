Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook: Increasing Remote Patient Monitoring to Drive Market Growth to US$26.6 Billion by 2033 | Business Market Insights

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest market research by Business Market Insights (BMI), the research report "Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook Size and Forecast (2022–2033)" forecasts how the market is set to surge 56% by 2033 as Increasing Remote Patient Monitoring Reshapes Global Pressure Monitoring Devices Ecosystems. The report spotlights continuous blood monitoring technologies role in revolutionizing the global Pressure Monitoring Devices landscape.

The report forecasts the market to expand from US$ 14.86 billion in 2024 to US$ 26.60 billion by 2033, registering a robust CAGR of 7.3% over the 2025–2033 period.

Technology is becoming the principal engine of growth, where continuous blood monitoring technologies are stimulating growth in the pressure monitoring devices market by providing real-time, non-invasive, or minimally invasive assessment of biometric parameters including blood pressure. Innovations such as wearables, cuffless monitoring systems, and AI-enhanced data technologies provide more personalized and accurate information on an individual's health, in addition to serving as a comprehensive health monitoring plan. These technologies help enhance chronic disease management, particularly in the management of hypertension and cardiovascular-related chronic conditions. Mobile apps and linkages to remote patient monitoring platforms, coupled with the involvement of health professionals, increase their use in clinical settings or at home. As a result, pressure monitoring devices are seeing an increasing demand across the healthcare segments.

Overview of report findings

Market Growth



The Pressure Monitoring Devices Market is projected to grow from US$ 14,863.54 million in 2024 to US$ 26,603.48 million by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% between 2025 and 2033.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements are key factors propelling market growth. The growing adoption of remote patient monitoring is transforming the Pressure Monitoring Devices landscape.



Increasing Remote Patient Monitoring



The COVID-19 pandemic has given a significant boost to the adoption and utilization of virtual care, underscoring the effectiveness of remote monitoring in managing chronic conditions and reducing unnecessary visits to healthcare facilities. This push is directly affecting the market for pressure monitoring devices attached to an RPM platform. Government and healthcare payers are recognizing the power of remote monitoring to improve treatment results and reduce healthcare costs. In the US, CMS, the agency responsible for Medicare and Medicaid Services, has applied reimbursement for remote monitoring services using specific Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes. In traditional Medicare alone, RPM spending increased from US$ 6.8 million in 2019 to US$ U94 million in 2023, according to a report from the Peterson Center on Healthcare released in April 2025. This represents a clear financial incentive for the providers to adopt these technologies. Similar developments have been observed in other countries; for instance, in July 2023, France introduced a List of Medical Telemonitoring Activities (LATM) to replace previous programs, providing structured reimbursements for remote patient monitoring. The pace towards virtual care, driven by recent global health events demonstrates the immense human impact associated with accessible and accurate home-based monitoring. As healthcare systems begin to rationalize expenditures towards efficiency to change their focus towards better patient outcomes, it is necessary to consider aspects of pressure monitors that can help advance care for individuals with chronic conditions.



Technological Advancements



Rapid advancements in technology, particularly in the field of continuous blood pressure monitoring, are influencing the pressure monitoring devices market by improving the accessibility of effective and practical options for accurately monitoring blood pressure on a continuous basis. Where traditional cuff-based systems are still adequate, there is a shift towards or considering the use of wearable, cuffless technologies that provide continuous and non-invasive blood pressure using optical sensors, pulse transit time, and artificial intelligence. These technologies enable quicker assessment of deviations in blood pressure, provide more treatment compliance, and support a more proactive disease management approach, especially in context of managing hypertension and cardiovascular disease. Companies are investing significant resources in developing smart wearable devices, such as wristbands, smart patches, and smart watches, that have no limitations in terms of blood pressure monitoring, but rather focus on top-level integration of monitoring more broadly with health, as well as cloud-based analytics and data for reporting to healthcare providers. The shift towards wearable devices for continuous monitoring which will further be enabled by changes in how health system organizations manage chronic disease - telemedicine and increased emphasis on personalized and preventive health - are growing factors in the demand and evolution of pressure monitoring devices due to a global change in how medical care of chronic condition patients will be managed.



Geographic Insights



The Pressure Monitoring Devices market is expanding globally, with North America leading the way as the region with the most advanced healthcare infrastructure, high rates of chronic diseases, a strong regulatory environment, significant backing in research and development, and a prominent presence of pressure monitoring device manufacturers. The United States has the largest market share in Pressure Monitoring Devices due to favorable reimbursement policies and technological advancements in This Field. Notably, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is the fastest-growing market, driven by an aging population, increasing urbanization, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.



Meanwhile, Europe holds the second-largest share of the Pressure Monitoring Devices market. This is coincident to ageing population and higher prevalence of conditions associated with lifestyle diseases such as obesity and hypertension among others. The European region boasts robust healthcare systems, effective reimbursement policies, and a regulatory framework that fosters the adoption of new technologies and standards for quality. Government programs aimed at increasing remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management have also contributed to the increased acceptance of pressure monitoring. The market is further supported by strong public awareness and an increased interest in homecare solutions.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Blood Pressure Monitors, Pulmonary Pressure Monitors, Intracranial Pressure Monitors, Intraocular Pressure Monitors, and Accessories & Consumables. The Blood Pressure Monitors segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Respiratory Disorders, Glaucoma, Cardiac Disorders, Neurological Disorders, and Others. The Cardiac Disorders segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others. The Hospitals & Clinics dominated the market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy & Development

Key Players: The Pressure Monitoring Devices Market is populated by several key players, each contributing to its growth and innovation. Some prominent players are:

Medtronic Plc Koninklijke Philips NV Omron Healthcare Inc Integra LifeSciences Abbott Laboratories GE HealthCare Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Baxter International Abbott Laboratories Terumo Corporation

Trending Topics: Remote patient monitoring integration, Cuffless blood pressure technology, AI-powered health analytics, Wearable pressure monitoring devices, Cloud-based data management systems, Personalized hypertension management solutions

Global Headlines

" Breakthrough Wearable: LifePlus Launches Cuffless BP and Glucose Monitor - Silicon Valley-based LifePlus recently received global clinical validation for its LifeLeaf wearable - the first non-invasive, cuffless blood pressure and glucose monitoring wearable. Trials were conducted at Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and other centers across the globe to validate the device and assess its usability. Mouth swabs are better than needles and surgical gauging of blood pressure. The device will be 70% more cost-effective on an ongoing basis for a year than traditional means. LifePlus has already accumulated more than 70,000 biomarker datapoints from more than 500 subjects globally across 14 countries. LifeLeaf will change chronic disease management with AI-supported real-time insights."

- Silicon Valley-based LifePlus recently received global clinical validation for its LifeLeaf wearable - the first non-invasive, cuffless blood pressure and glucose monitoring wearable. Trials were conducted at Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and other centers across the globe to validate the device and assess its usability. Mouth swabs are better than needles and surgical gauging of blood pressure. The device will be 70% more cost-effective on an ongoing basis for a year than traditional means. LifePlus has already accumulated more than 70,000 biomarker datapoints from more than 500 subjects globally across 14 countries. LifeLeaf will change chronic disease management with AI-supported real-time insights." "Rise of Home Healthcare: Non-Invasive Monitoring Gains Global Ground - There is a rapidly growing demand for non-invasive pressure monitoring devices as the world population shifts toward home care. In healthcare, patients prefer wearable and contactless care that is comfortable, safe, and provides real-time data without the need for needles or hospital visits. Medical radar, skin electromagnetic sensors, and smartwatches that track ECG and BP are just some of the technologies finding their way into the mainstream. This trend garnered more attention in underserved markets, where patients often have limited access to healthcare. Governments and health systems are now adopting new ideas around innovation and using these solutions to minimize hospital capacity while promoting access to preventive healthcare options."

Conclusion

The pressure monitoring devices market is an emerging market with significant growth potential, driven by the increasing remote patient monitoring. Advances in technology, such as wearables and cuffless devices, as well as telehealth, are changing how blood pressure is measured and monitored, both top-down in hospital settings and bottom-up for individuals at home.

These advances are improving patient outcomes, enhancing prevention and access to monitoring, and improving access for diverse populations. However, the market is also challenged by restraints such as the ongoing costs to obtain pressure monitoring devices, especially in low- and middle-income areas, as well as consumer concerns about data privacy and security, particularly with cloud-based and other connected health applications and projects. Overall, there are promising prospects for the pressure monitoring devices market, with increasing consumer demand for efficient and effective, personalized technology, and consumer-directed healthcare solutions that provide a sustainable growth opportunity into the future.

