Pressure on the Humans Ecosystem in Uzbekistan Continues: Former UPay CEO Bekhzod Botirov Remains in Custody

Humans regard the arrest and continued detention of Bekhzod Botirov as the latest chapter in a broader pressure campaign against the company in connection with its arbitration case against the Republic of Uzbekistan.

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bekhzod Botirov, former CEO of the payment organization UPay (part of the Humans group) and a former senior executive at Humans, was arrested on July 4, 2025, by order of the Yakkasaray District Court of Tashkent. He has been charged under clauses "a" and "b" of Part 2, Article 278 of the Criminal Code — "illegal organization or conduct of gambling and risk-based games." At his arrest the court ordered pre-trial detention which has now been extended until February 2026.

Humans, Uzbekistan

Following the initial arrest in 2025, Mr. Botirov was repeatedly questioned, and the defense submitted extensive documentation refuting the alleged offense. Despite this, the investigative authorities have not presented any new evidence to substantiate the charges, while two separate investigative experiments failed to confirm the prosecution's version of events.

Nevertheless, in September the court extended Mr. Botirov's detention until February 2026, citing an alleged "risk of absconding and destruction of evidence." The defense's appeal was rejected, and the original ruling was upheld.

The formal basis for initiating the criminal case was a request from the Uzbek National Agency for Perspective Projects (NAPP), which alleged that UPay had been processing payments for online gambling disguised as legitimate transactions. It claimed that Mr. Botirov was the organizer of a criminal syndicate responsible for establishing the infrastructure for this illegal activity. On the basis of NAPP's materials, the investigative authorities petitioned the court for his arrest.

At the same time, real online gambling operations in Uzbekistan continue to be processed through licensed payment providers without restriction or regulatory action from NAPP, the Central Bank, or other supervisory bodies.

Legal Assessment

The use of pre-trial detention against an entrepreneur who poses no public danger appears disproportionate and unjustified by the facts of the case. Economic cases of this nature are typically resolved through administrative or financial measures rather than by imprisoning business people without evidence.

A concurrent audit of the companies UPay, Pay Way, and The Payment — all founded by Mr. Botirov — has been extended to cover their entire operational history. These inspections are being conducted simultaneously across all areas of activity, yet no violations have been identified. The scope and intensity of these reviews suggest they are aimed not at uncovering facts but at exerting pressure on Mr. Botirov and his associates.

The actions of the Ministry of Justice, NAPP, and the Central Bank of Uzbekistan indicate systematic pressure on private business through procedural instruments. This creates a dangerous precedent in which any private company executive may be arrested and imprisoned under fabricated charges serving objectives unrelated to the rule of law.

Context

The arrest of Bekhzod Botirov and the actions of the Uzbek investigative authorities are unfolding against the backdrop of Humans v. Republic of Uzbekistan, an arbitration proceeding at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). Mr. Botirov was arrested and imprisoned just weeks after the arbitration claim was filed.

The claim was filed on May 30, 2025, by Humans Mobile (Singapore) under the Agreement on the Promotion and Protection of Investments between the Governments of Singapore and Uzbekistan, signed on July 15, 2003.

One of the central issues in the arbitration is the suspension of UPay's operations by the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, carried out within a single day and in violation of procedural norms. The action was triggered by a single transaction of USD 10. This abrupt suspension — without prior notice — effectively paralyzed Humans' operations at the time.

Following the filing of the ICSID claim, pressure on Humans-related businesses has intensified significantly. Companies within the Humans group are facing inspections, criminal cases, and pre-trial detentions of executives under charges disproportionate to the alleged offenses, while employees are being summoned for questioning. These actions align in timing and rhetoric with efforts by state bodies to discredit the company. Regulatory agencies responsible for market oversight have failed to act in cases where banks unlawfully block company accounts and funds without legitimate grounds.

Humans' Position

Humans regard the detention of Bekhzod Botirov as an unprecedented and politically motivated act of pressure against an honest entrepreneur and the Humans group of companies. The arrest and continued detention of Mr. Botirov without substantiated charges, as well as the interrogations and investigations targeting Humans-affiliated businesses, are part of a broader campaign of intimidation coinciding with the company's arbitration proceedings against the Republic of Uzbekistan at ICSID.

Humans consider these developments to be an abuse of authority by state institutions — in particular, the NAPP and the Ministry of Justice — aimed at exerting pressure on a foreign investor within the context of an international legal dispute.

Humans call on the authorities of Uzbekistan to end the practice of criminal prosecution of entrepreneurs and to uphold the fundamental principles of justice, including the presumption of innocence and the right to a fair trial. The company urges the immediate release of Bekhzod Botirov, who is being unlawfully held in custody.

To secure Mr. Botirov's release and bring international attention to his unlawful prosecution, Humans will take all necessary measures to ensure that these legal violations are widely reported in the global media and among institutional investors, international press, and foreign governmental institutions.

About Humans Group

Humans Group is an international ecosystem of digital services with offices in the USA, Uzbekistan, Poland, Singapore, and Germany. The group includes Humans.uz — a super app that integrates fintech services (Humans Pay), mobile communications (Humans Mobile), grocery delivery from bazaars (Humans Yaxshi), and the product marketplace (Humans Market). In the USA, Humans Group also operates Humans.net, an innovative employee search platform.

Website: https://humans.uz/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834300/Humans_Uzbekistan.jpg

SOURCE Humans Mobile LLC