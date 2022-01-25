Pressure Relief Mattress Market Size Worth $2.45 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pressure relief mattress market size is expected to reach USD 2.45 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028. The global market is predominantly driven by the increasing orthopedic diseases, increasing prevalence of obesity among children, growing geriatric population, and increasing awareness regarding the prevention of pressure injuries. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, in 2017-2018, the prevalence of childhood obesity was recorded over 19% in the U.S.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

By type, the solid-filled mattress segment accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2020. The solid-filled mattress includes foam mattress, memory foam mattress, fiber mattress, and more. These mattresses are gaining high momentum owing to their affordable prices and ready availability

Based on the distribution channel, the indirect sales segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period in terms of revenue. The growth can be attributed to the increasing online buying trend among consumers and ease of availability through third-party distributors

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028 in terms of revenue on account of the large geriatric population in Japan and other countries, substantial investment in the healthcare sector, and increasing consumer awareness regarding pressure injuries

Increasing healthcare expenditure and government support for the development of the healthcare sector, majorly in Saudi Arabia , UAE, and other Middle Eastern countries, are expected to have a significant impact on the market growth during the forecast period

Read 80 page market research report, "Pressure Relief Mattress Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Solid-filled Mattress, Air-filled Mattress, Fluid-filled Mattress), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

A pressure relief mattress has materials such as foam, air, gel, or water inside it to distribute the pressure or load of an individual. These mattresses provide comfort and play a vital role in the treatment and prevention of pressure injuries. The increasing prevalence of ulcer and orthopedic diseases across the globe has a significant impact on the market. The U.S. spends approximately USD 26.8 billion every year on the treatment of pressure ulcers, according to the CEO of Bruin Biometrics LLC (a medical technology company). Pressure relief mattresses are a significant source in the prevention of pressure-related injuries.

The market for pressure relief mattresses observed positive growth in 2020. The growth can be attributed to the hospitalization of a large number of people around the world. The demand was observed to be high in both hospital and consumer applications. Home isolation and treatment of COVID-19 patients at home created a significant demand for these mattresses. The demand for pressure relief mattresses is high among the geriatric population and this population was majorly affected by COVID-19 due to their weak immune system.

List of Key Players of Pressure Relief Mattress Market

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

Stryker

Abecca

ADL GmbH

Arjo

Span America

FazziniSrl

Lifeline Corporation

Talley Group Ltd.

Linet

Apex Medical Corp.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Malvestio Spa

Permobil

Carilex Medical

Rober Limited

EHOB

Benmor Medical

Lloyds Pharmacy Limited

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.