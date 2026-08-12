Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market worth $96.28 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market size was valued at USD 75.85 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 96.28 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.89% between 2026 and 2031.

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Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 75.85 billion

USD 75.85 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 96.28 billion

USD 96.28 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 4.89%

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Trends & Insights:

The growth potential for the pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes market remains strong, supported by increasing demand for advanced bonding solutions, technological advancements in adhesive formulations, and the shift toward lightweight, efficient, and sustainable assembly methods. A key trend shaping the market is the development of high-performance adhesive technologies, including solvent-free, low-VOC, recyclable, and bio-based solutions, to meet evolving environmental standards and customer requirements. Pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes are increasingly preferred due to their ease of application, strong adhesion, design flexibility, and ability to replace traditional fastening methods while improving manufacturing efficiency, reducing material usage, and enabling durable, cost-effective bonding solutions across diverse applications.

Greater China dominated the global pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes market in 2025, accounting for a market share of 35.3% in terms of value.

The single-sided segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes with a CAGR of 4.98%, in terms of value, between 2026 and 2031.

Solvent-based was the largest technology of pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes in 2025, in terms of value.

Paper segment dominated the pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes market by value in 2025.

Acrylic was the largest segment of pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes market in 2025, in terms of value.

The medical & hygiene industry dominated the global pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes market with a market share of 41.1%, in terms of value, in 2025.

3M Company (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), and Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (Canada) are identified as key players in the global pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes market. These companies have strong market presence and extensive product portfolios.

Rogers Corporation (US) and Orafol Europe GmbH (Germany) among other emerging players, have carved out solid positions within specialized niche segments, highlighting their potential to evolve into future market leaders.

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The growth of the pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes market is driven by increasing demand from major end-use industries such as automotive, packaging, electrical & electronics, building & construction, healthcare, consumer goods, and logistics. The rapid expansion of e-commerce, rising industrialization, and growing infrastructure development are significantly increasing the adoption of PSA tapes for packaging, assembly, sealing, masking, insulation, and surface protection applications. Additionally, the growing preference for pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes over conventional fastening methods, such as screws, rivets, and liquid adhesives, due to their ease of application, lightweight properties, and ability to enhance manufacturing efficiency and product aesthetics, is accelerating market growth.

The increasing focus on high-performance bonding solutions with improved durability, temperature resistance, and adhesion to diverse substrates is further driving product innovation. Moreover, the rising demand for sustainable, solvent-free, low-VOC, and recyclable PSA tape solutions, supported by advancements in acrylic, rubber, and silicone adhesive technologies as well as eco-friendly backing materials, is contributing to market expansion. Additionally, increasing manufacturing investments, technological advancements, and industrial growth across emerging economies are creating significant opportunities for pressure-sensitive adhesive tape manufacturers worldwide.

By backing material, the polypropylene segment was the second-largest backing material in the pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes market in 2025.

According to backing material, the polypropylene segment held the second-largest share of the pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes market, in terms of value, in 2025. This is mainly due to its favorable balance of performance, cost efficiency, and versatility. Polypropylene backings offer good tensile strength, moisture resistance, chemical resistance, and flexibility, making them suitable for applications such as packaging, labeling, and industrial assembly. The widespread availability of polypropylene materials, along with their lightweight nature and compatibility with various adhesive technologies, has contributed to their strong adoption across multiple industries.

By end-use industry, consumer is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes market during the forecast period.

The consumer sector is projected to register the highest CAGR in the pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes industry during the forecast period, driven by rising demand for convenient, lightweight, and easy-to-use adhesive solutions in everyday products. Increasing consumption of products such as home improvement materials, decorative items, labels, stationery, and consumer electronics is supporting the adoption of PSA tapes. In addition, growing preference for mess-free, quick-application bonding solutions and advancements in tape designs with better adhesion, aesthetics, and durability are expected to further accelerate growth in this segment.

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North America was the second-largest market for pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes in 2025, in terms of value.

North America held the second-largest share of the pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes market in 2025, in terms of value, due to the region's strong industrial base, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and high adoption of specialty adhesive solutions. The presence of well-established automotive, aerospace, electronics, healthcare, packaging, and construction industries drives consistent demand for PSA tapes. Additionally, increasing focus on lightweight materials, automation, sustainable adhesive technologies, and innovation in high-performance tape products further supports market growth in the region.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the pressure sensitive adhesive tapes companies include 3M Company (US), tesa SE (Germany), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), LINTEC Corporation (Japan), Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (Canada), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), VyBond Group Inc. (US), Mativ Holdings, Inc. (US), and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (France).

Investment Funding

The pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes market is witnessing increasing investment activity, driven by capacity expansions, technological advancements, sustainability initiatives, and strategic acquisitions across specialty adhesive segments. Manufacturers are focusing on developing high-performance pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes with enhanced durability, temperature resistance, and substrate compatibility to address evolving application requirements. Investments are also directed toward solvent-free manufacturing processes, bio-based adhesive technologies, and regional production facilities to strengthen supply chains and meet the growing demand for sustainable bonding and protection solutions.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes market are increasing as manufacturers seek to expand their specialty adhesive portfolios, enhance technological capabilities, and strengthen their presence across key regional markets. Acquisition activity during 2021–2026 has focused on high-performance pressure-sensitive adhesive solutions, including tapes for electronics, automotive, healthcare, industrial, and sustainable packaging applications. Companies are prioritizing strategic acquisitions to gain access to advanced adhesive technologies, broaden product offerings, and capitalize on the growing demand for lightweight, durable, and environmentally sustainable bonding solutions.

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