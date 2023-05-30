Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Worth $16.71 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pressure sensitive adhesives market size is expected to reach USD 16.71 billion by 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030. Rising demand from packaging industry is predicted to drive the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) market growth. Water-based PSAs, also known as emulsion PSA, led the market in 2022. The environmentally friendly nature of these PSAs coupled with compliance with government regulatory bodies, such as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is the crucial factor supporting the segment growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Water-based technology led the market in 2022. These products are eco-friendly, which is a significant factor driving the segment growth.

Tapes segment led the market in 2022. Increasing demand for carton sealing from the packaging industry and its increasing usage in automotive assembly is the major factor driving the segment.

In terms of revenue, graphic films are estimated to register the fastest CAGR of over the forecast period. Increasing demand for vehicle graphics and advertising graphics will stimulate the segment growth.

Silicone-based adhesive formulations are estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR owing to excellent weather resistance and long-term durability offered by these formulations.

Asia Pacific led the global PSAs market in 2022 owing to extensive product demand and manufacturing activities in the region.

3M Company, Henkel, and Avery Dennison are the dominant industry participants owing to their wide product portfolio and significant integration in the manufacturing process.

Read 200 page full market research report, "Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Graphic Films, Tapes), By Technology, By Adhesive Chemistry (Acrylic, Rubber), By End-use (Automotive, Packaging), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Growth & Trends

Radiation cured PSAs are estimated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. They are typically based on acrylic formulations and provide an ideal solution combining balanced performance, good weather resistance, and advantageous processing. New product launches along with extensive R&D in radiation cured technology are expected to propel the segment growth over the forecast period. Packaging industry, especially food packaging, is one of the most significant end-use industries. PSA labels and tapes help maintain the brand image of the packaged product and are compatible with numerous substrates and coatings.

They offer significant advantages, such as instant bonding and user-friendly application. In the automotive industry, labels play an important role in the supply chain of a car. Majority of the total automotive labels are applied on the automotive parts before car assembly in the supply chain. Several numbers are stamped on pieces of metals and parts to aid in automotive assembly. Apart from labeling, these tapes are used in the assembly of interior vehicle components like dashboards, glass, mirrors, fabric, and carpet.

In the construction industry, higher bonding speed, longer durability, extreme weather resistance, and user-friendly features of acrylic tapes play a crucial role. Acrylic construction tapes are an eco-friendly option as they produce minimal off-gases and fumes. With stringent environmental codes and regulations in the construction industry, PSA high-performing tapes are expected to emerge as the ideal choice for architects and builders.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pressure sensitive adhesives market on the basis of technology, product, end-use, adhesive chemistry, and region:

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market - Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt

Radiation-Cured

Radiation-Cured Hot Melt



Radiation-Cured Syrup-based

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market - Chemistry Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Others

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market - Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Tapes

Labels

Graphic Films

Others

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market - End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Automotive

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Packaging

Construction

Others

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

List of Key Players in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

H.B. Fuller

Henkel AG & Co., KGaA

Bostik S.A.

3M

Sika AG

Ashland, Inc.

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Jubilant Industries Ltd.

AkzoNobel N.V.

Franklin Adhesives & Polymers.

DowDuPont Inc.

