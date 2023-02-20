Pressure sensitive labels market size to grow at a CAGR of 3.75% by 2027: Driven by rising concerns about sustainability - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global pressure sensitive labels market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,790.84 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.75% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 53% of the market's growth. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the pressure sensitive labels market was valued at USD 30,273.53 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market 2023-2027

Pressure sensitive labels market - Five forces

The global pressure sensitive labels market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – Buy the report!

Pressure sensitive labels market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Pressure sensitive labels market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (linerless and release liners) and end-user (food and beverages, personal care, healthcare, and others).

The linerless segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Linerless labels are pressure sensitive labels that do not have liners. This eliminates the need for a backing material, which directly reduces the costs involved in label production. A roll of linerless labels has 40% more labels than a roll of release liner labels, which reduces the label applicator downtime by 64%. In addition, the lighter weight due to the absence of backing material results in lower shipping costs, which allows manufacturers to save up to 35%-40% in shipping costs. Such factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global pressure sensitive labels market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global pressure sensitive labels market.

APAC is estimated to account for 53% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Lifestyle changes among middle-class consumers are leading to an increase in spending on high-end products in developing countries such as China and India . The need for clean labels that provide a better description of products inside is also increasing the demand for pressure sensitive labels in the region. In addition, innovations in labeling technologies are driving the market for pressure sensitive labels in APAC.

Download a sample report

Pressure sensitive labels market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising concerns about sustainability are driving the market growth.

are driving the market growth. Vendors are looking for greener initiatives and have developed new types of pressure sensitive labels that are biodegradable.

The demand for eco-friendly pressure sensitive labels has increased due to the implementation of stringent environmental regulations and the rising preference for environment-friendly products.

Pressure sensitive labels reduce waste by 50%-60% when compared to other labels and have higher efficiency.

These factors will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The implementation of two-dimensional barcode technology is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Major end-users use pressure sensitive labels with two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) barcode technology.

Barcodes help in securing and documenting information such as product location, batch number, and expiry date.

Two-dimensional barcodes can be read using mobile phones via quick response (QR) codes.

These factors will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The growing use of alternative labeling solutions is challenging the market growth.

is challenging the market growth. Pressure sensitive labels face tough competition from alternative forms of packaging labels, such as shrink labels, shrink bundling films, and roll-fed labels.

In-mold labels are used for decorating containers with high-volume capacities.

Sleeve labels provide premium print quality, which helps enhance the shelf appearance of consumer goods.

Therefore, the use of alternative labels will challenge the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this pressure sensitive labels market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pressure sensitive labels market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the pressure sensitive labels market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pressure sensitive labels market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pressure sensitive labels market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The glue applied label market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.99% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by 5.94 billion m2. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (beverage products, food industry, healthcare industry, and chemical industry), type (laminated and non-laminated), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market size is expected to increase by USD 3673.25 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (stretch sleeves label and shrink sleeves label), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa), application (food and beverage, healthcare, and beauty and personal care), and material (polyvinyl chloride (PVC) sleeve labels, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) sleeve labels, oriented polystyrene (OPS) sleeve labels, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) sleeve labels, and others).

Pressure Sensitive Labels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,790.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.51 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Accu Label, Apogee Industries Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Cosmo Films Ltd., Creative Labels Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, Label Arts, LINTEC Corp., Multi Color Corp., NADCO Tapes and Labels Inc., Orange County Label Co. Inc., Packaging Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Rustic Label Inc., Star Label Products, Technicote Inc., Universal Labeling Systems Inc., and UPM Kymmene Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global pressure sensitive labels market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global pressure sensitive labels market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Linerless - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Linerless - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Linerless - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Linerless - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Linerless - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Release liners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Release liners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Release liners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Release liners - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Release liners - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 116: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 117: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 118: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 119: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Accu Label

Exhibit 120: Accu Label - Overview



Exhibit 121: Accu Label - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Accu Label - Key offerings

12.5 Apogee Industries Inc.

Exhibit 123: Apogee Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Apogee Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Apogee Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Avery Dennison Corp.

Exhibit 126: Avery Dennison Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Avery Dennison Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Avery Dennison Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 CCL Industries Inc.

Exhibit 131: CCL Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: CCL Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: CCL Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: CCL Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Cosmo Films Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Cosmo Films Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Cosmo Films Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Cosmo Films Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Creative Labels Inc.

Exhibit 138: Creative Labels Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Creative Labels Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Creative Labels Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 141: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 142: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 144: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.11 Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC

Exhibit 146: Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC - Overview



Exhibit 147: Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC - Key news



Exhibit 149: Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC - Key offerings

12.12 Label Arts

Exhibit 150: Label Arts - Overview



Exhibit 151: Label Arts - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Label Arts - Key offerings

12.13 LINTEC Corp.

Exhibit 153: LINTEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: LINTEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: LINTEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: LINTEC Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Multi Color Corp.

Exhibit 157: Multi Color Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Multi Color Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Multi Color Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Multi Color Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 NADCO Tapes and Labels Inc.

Exhibit 161: NADCO Tapes and Labels Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: NADCO Tapes and Labels Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: NADCO Tapes and Labels Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Orange County Label Co. Inc.

Exhibit 164: Orange County Label Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Orange County Label Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Orange County Label Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 UPM Kymmene Corp.

Exhibit 167: UPM Kymmene Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 168: UPM Kymmene Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: UPM Kymmene Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 170: UPM Kymmene Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: UPM Kymmene Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 175: Research methodology



Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 177: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio