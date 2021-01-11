Pressure Sensor Market Size USD 24.84 Billion By 2027 At CAGR of 10.3% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Pressure Sensors Market size is segmented by Type (Absolute Pressure Sensor, Gauge Pressure Sensor, and Differential Pressure Sensor), Technology (Piezoresistive, Electromagnetic, Capacitive, Resonant Solid State, Optical, and Others), and Application (Automotive, Oil & Gas, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Industrial and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Electronic & Electrical Category.

The global pressure sensor market size was valued at USD 11.38 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 24.84 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of Pressure Sensor Market size are increased use of pressure sensors in the automotive industry, a rise in demand for pressure sensors in consumer electronics, and favorable government regulations regarding the use of pressure sensors to drive the growth of the global pressure sensor market.

This study includes the analytical depiction of the pressure sensor market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets. The report also provides Pressure Sensor Market size and share for the forecast period.

Inquire For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-0P36/Pressure_Sensor

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE PRESSURE SENSOR MARKET SIZE

The increasing adoption of the pressure sensor in the automotive industry is expected to drive the Pressure sensor market size growth. Pressure sensors are commonly used in the automotive industry in devices such as Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS), engine health management systems, and exhaust gas recirculation systems. The increasing development of vehicles worldwide is expected to have a positive effect on automotive pressure sensor devices.

Advancements in microelectromechanical (MEMS) sensors are expected to further fuel the pressure sensor market size. The MEMS pressure sensor is a sensing system that can sense and calculate external pressure and adjust mechanically to compensate for the change in pressure. They are used in biomedical devices, control systems, consumer goods, and weather forecasting to track external pressure.

Furthermore, growth in NEMS (Nanoelectromechanical systems ) technology due to continuous R&D is expected to drive the pressure sensor market size. It is known as the integration of the functionality of electrical and mechanical devices into the nanoscale. The NEMS technology ensures an accurate calculation of very small displacements, extremely weak forces, often at the molecular level. NEMS pressure sensors have been found to have significant applications in medical devices, especially blood pressure monitoring systems.

An increase in trends towards the Internet of Things (IoT) and increased demand pressure sensors in smart cities is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of pressure sensors market size.

View Full Report : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-0P36/pressure-sensor

PRESSURE SENSOR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest pressure sensor market share during the forecast period. The growing demand for smart technology in emerging economies such as China, South Korea, and India is expected to drive the Pressure Sensor Market size in this region. Furthermore, the evolving automobile and industrial manufacturing companies are also expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

North America is expected to have a significant Pressure Sensor market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the presence of numerous semiconductor companies, sensor manufacturers, and leading system suppliers in the region.

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-0P36/Pressure_Sensor

KEY SEGMENTATION

By Type:

Absolute Pressure Sensors

Gauge Pressure Sensor

Differential Pressure Sensors.

By Technology

Piezoresistive

Electromagnetic

Capacitive

Resonant Solid State

Optical

Others.

By Application

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Consumer electronics

Medical

Industrial

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-0P36&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-0P36&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- Pressure Sensor for Microfluidics Market is segmented by key players, regions, end users, Applications - Oil and Gas, Water and Wastewater, Aerospace & Defense, Electronic & Types - Compensated Pressure Sensor, Miniature Pressure Sensor, High Accuracy Liquid Flow Sensor.

- Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor market is segmented by Product Type: Pressure Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Position Sensor, Speed Sensor, Level Sensor, Inertial Sensor, Application: Passenger Cars, Commercial Cars, by key players , Region - North America, LAMEA, Middle East, Asia pacific. etc.

- Strain Gauge Pressure Sensor Market is segmented by Product-Type: Analog Output, Digital Output, Application: Gas And Oil Fields, Dangerous Gases, Chemical, Other, by key players , Region - North America, LAMEA, Middle East, Asia pacific. etc.

- Automotive Fuel Pressure Sensor Market is segmented by Product-Type: Low Voltage Pull-up Type, Low Voltage Pull-down Type, Application: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, by key players , Region - North America, LAMEA, Middle East, Asia pacific. etc.

- S-Type Pressure Sensor Market is segmented by Product Type: ABS, Airbags, TPMS, Engine Control System, HVAC, Power Steering, Transmission, Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, by key players , Region - North America, LAMEA, Middle East, Asia pacific. etc.

- Automotive High Pressure Sensor Market is segmented by Product-Type: Analog Type, Digital Type, Application: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles,by key players , Region - North America, LAMEA, Middle East, Asia pacific. etc.

- Automotive Intake Gas Temperature Sensor Market is segmented by Product-Type: Thermistor Type, Thermocouple Type, Semiconductor-Based Type, Others, Application: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, by key players , Region - North America, LAMEA, Middle East, Asia pacific. etc.

- Hydraulic Brake Pressure Sensor Market by Product-Type: Analog Output, Digital Output, Application: Commercial Truck, Trailer, Engineering Machinery, Other, by key players , Region - North America, LAMEA, Middle East, Asia pacific. etc.

- Car Pressure Sensor Market by Product-Type: ABS, Airbags, TPMS, Engine Control System, HVAC, Power Steering, Transmission, Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, by key players , Region - North America, LAMEA, Middle East, Asia pacific. etc.

- Luminescence Pressure Sensor Market by Product-Type: UVA, Others, Application: Industrial, Commercial, Others, Region: Global & key players.

Click Here To See More Related Reports On Pressure Sensors Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin- https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports