Pressure Vessels Market size to grow by USD 41.91 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth in the nuclear energy sector to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the pressure vessels market, and it is expected to grow by USD 41.91 billion from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.34% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. Growth in the nuclear energy sector is expected to be a major trend in the pressure vessels market to have a positive impact on the market growth. Because it continuously generates and releases electricity, nuclear energy is a very dependable source of energy. It can also generate energy throughout the year. Numerous nations have made significant investments in the development of nuclear power plants. The world's power generation capacity is significantly enhanced by nuclear energy. As it will be much more expensive to import electricity or fossil fuels, nuclear energy is a huge contributor to power production for nations with low fossil fuel reserves. Consequentially, these alternatives are not widely used. Pressure vessels and coolers are broadly utilized in atomic power age as engine coolers, generator coolers, transformer oil coolers, air impact coolers, and radiator coolers. Click & get Latest Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pressure Vessels Market 2023-2027

Pressure Vessels Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pressure vessels market report covers the following areas:

Although the Amplified demand for water and wastewater treatment will offer immense growth opportunities, Unpredictability in oil and gas prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Pressure Vessels Market 2023-2027: Major Driver

A major driving factor that is expected to fuel the market growth for pressure vessels is the growing demand for energy. This demand is significantly observed in emerging economies.

This demand is significantly observed in emerging economies. Because they are used to store and transport fluids and gases at high pressure, pressure vessels are essential components in a variety of industries, including the oil and gas, chemical, and power generation sectors.

As these businesses keep on developing, the interest for pressure vessels is supposed to increment too. The growth of the market is further fueled by the development of new technologies and materials, which are making pressure vessels more durable and efficient.

The rising interest for clean energy and the shift towards supportable energy sources, for example, wind and sunlight based power are likewise expected to help the interest for pressure vessels, especially in the power age industry.

Hence, the global pressure vessels market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Pressure Vessels Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Pressure Vessels Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Chemicals



Power Generation



Oil And Gas



Others

Type

Boilers



Separators



Reactors

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth of the chemicals segment will be significant for the market's growth during the forecast period. The chemical industry is the most innovative and fastest-growing sector in the world and with the advent of advanced chemical and petrochemical manufacturing, there is a high demand for efficient pressure vessels in the industry and it is one of the major end users of pressure vessels. Numerous nations are enacting laws and establishing institutional structures to deal with the challenges posed by the rising quantity of chemicals. Numerous international conventions and bodies deal with chemical-related issues, and prominent corporations have chemical management plans. Hence, such factors influence the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions, download a sample report

Major Challenges

This study identifies unpredictability in oil and gas prices as one of the prime reasons challenging the pressure vessels market growth during the forecast period.

The fall in crude oil prices in the recent times upsets the pressure vessels market because the oil and gas industry is one of the leading end-user industries for the market.

According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), global oil demand fell drastically owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For instance, major oil and gas companies such as Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell and Gazprom have postponed planned spending on exploration activities.

and Gazprom have postponed planned spending on exploration activities. The reduced planning spending and delays in major investment decisions because of the volatility in oil prices is expected to impact the demand for pressure vessels in the oil and gas industry.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Pressure Vessels Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Pressure Vessels Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Pressure Vessels Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott and Co. Newark Ltd., Alloy Products Corp., Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Baffles cooling systems, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Doosan Corp., GEA Group AG, GFSA Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Halvorsen Co., Hitachi Zosen Corp., IHI Corp., KWS Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Lloyds Steel Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Pressure Vessels India, Samuel Son and Co. Ltd., and Zamil Industrial Investment Co. are some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offerings

Alloy Products Corp. - The company offers pressure vessels such as General Purpose Vessels, Hygienic Vessels, and UN Pressure Vessels.

The company offers pressure vessels such as General Purpose Vessels, Hygienic Vessels, and UN Pressure Vessels. Andritz AG - The company offers pressure vessels such as Krauss Maffei pressure drum filter TDF.

The company offers pressure vessels such as pressure drum filter TDF. Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - The company offers pressure vessels such as modular boilers for Canadian oil sands, petcoke dewatering for US refinery, catalyst dust and pet coke handling.

Pressure Vessels Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist pressure vessels market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pressure vessels market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pressure vessels market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pressure vessels market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Pressure Vessels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 41.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 3.88 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott and Co. Newark Ltd., Alloy Products Corp., Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Baffles cooling systems, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Doosan Corp., GEA Group AG, GFSA Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Halvorsen Co., Hitachi Zosen Corp., IHI Corp., KWS Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Lloyds Steel Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Pressure Vessels India, Samuel Son and Co. Ltd., and Zamil Industrial Investment Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Industrials Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global pressure vessels market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global pressure vessels market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Power generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Power generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Boilers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Boilers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Boilers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Boilers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Boilers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Separators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Separators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Separators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Separators - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Separators - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Reactors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Reactors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Reactors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Reactors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Reactors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Abbott and Co. Newark Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Abbott and Co. Newark Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Abbott and Co. Newark Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Abbott and Co. Newark Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Alloy Products Corp.

Exhibit 126: Alloy Products Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Alloy Products Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Alloy Products Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 Andritz AG

Exhibit 129: Andritz AG - Overview



Exhibit 130: Andritz AG - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Andritz AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Andritz AG - Segment focus

12.6 Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 133: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Doosan Corp.

Exhibit 143: Doosan Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Doosan Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Doosan Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Doosan Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 GEA Group AG

Exhibit 147: GEA Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 148: GEA Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 149: GEA Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: GEA Group AG - Segment focus

12.10 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Halvorsen Co.

Exhibit 155: Halvorsen Co. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Halvorsen Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Halvorsen Co. - Key offerings

12.12 Hitachi Zosen Corp.

Exhibit 158: Hitachi Zosen Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Hitachi Zosen Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Hitachi Zosen Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Hitachi Zosen Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 IHI Corp.

Exhibit 162: IHI Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: IHI Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: IHI Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 165: IHI Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: IHI Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Exhibit 167: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 170: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 172: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 175: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Pressure Vessels India

Exhibit 177: Pressure Vessels India - Overview



Exhibit 178: Pressure Vessels India - Product / Service



Exhibit 179: Pressure Vessels India - Key offerings

12.17 Samuel Son and Co. Ltd.

and Co. Ltd. Exhibit 180: Samuel Son and Co. Ltd. - Overview

and Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 181: Samuel Son and Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

and Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 182: Samuel Son and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 183: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 184: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 185: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 186: Research methodology



Exhibit 187: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 188: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 189: List of abbreviations

