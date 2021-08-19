Pressure Washer Market from Industrial Machinery Industry to garner 4% CAGR during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The COVID-19 impact report on the pressure washer market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Recognizing the existing business model

Identifying potential disruptions

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Pressure Washer Market Players

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

The company offers a wide range of pressure washers such as K 7 Premium Full Control Plus, K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home, K 7 Compact Home, K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home, K 3 Premium Full Control, and others.

Briggs & Stratton Corp.

The company provides a wide range os pressure washers such as 1700 MAX PSI / 1.3 MAX GPM, 1800 MAX PSI / 1.3 MAX GPM, 2200 MAX PSI / 1.9 MAX GPM, 3000 MAX PSI / 2.7 MAX GPM, and others.

Deere & Co.

The company offers a wide range of pressure washers products and accessories such as Hand Carry Pressure Washer (HR-1400E), Cold Water Pressure Washer with Honda Engine (HR-2620GHV), Cold Water Pressure Washer with OHV Engine (HR-2620GMV), and others.

Pressure Washer Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Pressure washer market is segmented as below:

Type

Electric Pressure Washers



Engine-driven Pressure Washers

End-user

Consumer



Commercial



Industrial

Geography

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

The pressure washer market is driven by increasing demand for DIY tools. The electric pressure washers segment led the market in 2019 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period. In terms of geography, 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

