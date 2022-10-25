Pressure Washer Market Size to Grow by USD 607.86 Mn, North America to Contribute 39% of Market Growth - Technavio

Oct 25, 2022, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pressure washer market size is estimated to grow by USD 607.86 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market has been segmented by end-user (consumer, commercial, and industrial), type (electric pressure washers and electric-driven pressure washers), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).
By end-user, the consumer segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The consumer segment includes DIY users who buy pressure washers for home improvement jobs and car washing, as well as hobbyists. The majority of end-users in this segment are concentrated in the US and western Europe, where DIY demand is high due to the high labor costs. Such an increasing demand will drive segment growth in the near future.
By geography, North America will lead the fiberglass mold market during the forecast period, accounting for 39% of the market's growth. The US is the key market for the pressure washer market in North America. The increasing popularity of DIY activities at home will facilitate the pressure washer market's growth in North America over the forecast period.
Growth in vehicle ownership in APAC is one of the key drivers supporting the pressure-washer market's growth. The rapid rise in the per capita income of people in APAC enables a greater number of people to purchase their own vehicles. Although currently, the demand for pressure washers is generated from a limited number of vehicle owners in this region, the demand for pressure washers to clean vehicles is expected to witness rapid growth. More people in APAC are adopting the use of technology, including the use of pressure washers for cleaning vehicles, due to the growth in disposable incomes and the spread of the practices followed in developed countries. Thus, the increase in disposable income and increased adoption of practices followed in developed countries are expected to drive the demand for pressure washers among vehicle owners during the forecast period.
The introduction of cordless pressure washers is one of the key pressure washer market trends contributing to the market growth. Vendors operating in the market are continuously involved in introducing technological advances and increasing production efficiency. To avoid the implications of government regulations, they mainly focus on technology and fuel and are introducing products that operate on electricity. Electric pressure washers find higher adoption because they are lightweight, smaller in size, environment-friendly, need less maintenance, and are easy to use. The development of advanced batteries and motor technologies such as lithium-ion and brushless motors over the past few years has made cordless electric tools practicable in real-life use. Such factors will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.
Pressure Washer Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.37%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 607.86 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.77
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG, Alkota Cleaning Systems, ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Annovi Reverberi Spa, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Carigar Tools, Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Co., FNA Group, Generac Power Systems Inc., Husqvarna AB, Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd., Koblenz Electrica SA de CV, Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., MAT Holdings Inc., NKT AS, Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Snow Joe LLC, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Consumer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Electric pressure washers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 6.4 Engine-driven pressure washers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG
- 11.4 Briggs and Stratton LLC
- 11.5 Deere and Co.
- 11.6 FNA Group
- 11.7 Generac Power Systems Inc.
- 11.8 Husqvarna AB
- 11.9 NKT AS
- 11.10 Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH
- 11.11 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.
- 11.12 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
