Pressure Washer Market Size to Grow by USD 607.86 Mn, North America to Contribute 39% of Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pressure washer market size is estimated to grow by USD 607.86 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market has been segmented by end-user (consumer, commercial, and industrial), type (electric pressure washers and electric-driven pressure washers), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pressure Washer Market 2022-2026

Pressure Washer Market: Segmentation Analysis

By end-user, the consumer segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The consumer segment includes DIY users who buy pressure washers for home improvement jobs and car washing, as well as hobbyists. The majority of end-users in this segment are concentrated in the US and western Europe, where DIY demand is high due to the high labor costs. Such an increasing demand will drive segment growth in the near future.

By geography, North America will lead the fiberglass mold market during the forecast period, accounting for 39% of the market's growth. The US is the key market for the pressure washer market in North America. The increasing popularity of DIY activities at home will facilitate the pressure washer market's growth in North America over the forecast period.

Pressure Washer Market: Driver and Trend

Growth in vehicle ownership in APAC is one of the key drivers supporting the pressure-washer market's growth. The rapid rise in the per capita income of people in APAC enables a greater number of people to purchase their own vehicles. Although currently, the demand for pressure washers is generated from a limited number of vehicle owners in this region, the demand for pressure washers to clean vehicles is expected to witness rapid growth. More people in APAC are adopting the use of technology, including the use of pressure washers for cleaning vehicles, due to the growth in disposable incomes and the spread of the practices followed in developed countries. Thus, the increase in disposable income and increased adoption of practices followed in developed countries are expected to drive the demand for pressure washers among vehicle owners during the forecast period.

The introduction of cordless pressure washers is one of the key pressure washer market trends contributing to the market growth. Vendors operating in the market are continuously involved in introducing technological advances and increasing production efficiency. To avoid the implications of government regulations, they mainly focus on technology and fuel and are introducing products that operate on electricity. Electric pressure washers find higher adoption because they are lightweight, smaller in size, environment-friendly, need less maintenance, and are easy to use. The development of advanced batteries and motor technologies such as lithium-ion and brushless motors over the past few years has made cordless electric tools practicable in real-life use. Such factors will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Pressure Washer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 607.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG, Alkota Cleaning Systems, ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Annovi Reverberi Spa, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Carigar Tools, Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Co., FNA Group, Generac Power Systems Inc., Husqvarna AB, Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd., Koblenz Electrica SA de CV, Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., MAT Holdings Inc., NKT AS, Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Snow Joe LLC, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

