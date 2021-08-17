Pressure Washer Market worth $3.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report "Pressure Washer Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Portable, Non-portable), Application (Commercial, Residential/DIY, Industrial), Power Source, Water Operation, PSI Pressure, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Pressure Washer Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2021 to USD 3.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2%. The growth of this market is driven mainly by increasing construction activities worldwide, rising number of car washing stations, and growing demand for pressure washers for commercial applications.

Portable pressure washer type to grow at highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

The adoption of potable pressure washer is increasing at a substantial rate attributed to the portability of these washers that helps to meet the need for cleaning floors and objects. Portable pressure washers are compact and can be carried at the required destination for the cleaning of vehicles, equipment, tools, machines, and surfaces. These washers are convenient for storage as they do not require much space. They are highly adopted by commercial and residential applications.

Residential/DIY application to hold the largest growth rate of the pressure washer market in 2020

The residential/DIY application is estimated to hold the largest CAGR during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has shut down professional cleaning services during the initial phase of 2020. This has shifted the consumer preferences from professional cleaning to the self-cleaning of vehicles, gardens, pools, and houses. Consumers are preferring electric and battery pressure washers, which generate pressure between 0 and 1500 PSI.

The pressure washer market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

APAC is expected to hold the largest growth rate of the global pressure washer market during the forecast period. There is a high demand for pressure washers in China due to rapid industrial growth and a rising population, which leads to an increase in residential activity. The country is one of the biggest exporters of pressure washer components. The agricultural industry is expected to be one of the key contributors to the growth of the pressure washer market in APAC during the forecast period. Increased adoption of pressure washers for cleaning farming equipment for better yield production and profitability is estimated to fuel the growth of the market in the region over the forecast period.

Major companies operating in this pressure washer market include Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG (Germany), Briggs & Stratton (US), Generac Power Systems, Inc. (US), Nilfisk Group (Denmark) and Stanley Black & Dercker, Inc. (US).

