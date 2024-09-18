PRESTAN Releases Female CPR Manikin to Improve Survival Rates for Women

Building confidence in gender-inclusive CPR training to save more women's lives.

SOLON, Ohio, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRESTAN, a leader in innovative CPR and AED training solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the PRESTAN Female Manikin. PRESTAN has long been at the forefront of CPR training innovation, constantly pushing to make training more realistic and build confidence when performing CPR. The introduction of the new female manikin represents a significant leap forward in CPR training, addressing the critical disparity in cardiac arrest survival rates between men and women.

PRESTAN Female Manikins

"Our mission has always been to empower people with the confidence to save lives," said Ed Feil, PRESTAN's VP of Global Sales & Marketing. He continued, "The PRESTAN Female Manikin furthers that mission by ensuring our training tools reflect the diversity of real-life situations."

According to the American Heart Association, only 39% of women received CPR from bystanders in public compared to 45% of men. This alarming statistic highlights the urgent need for gender-inclusive CPR training, where every individual, regardless of gender, receives the lifesaving care they need.

With contributions from curriculum providers, including HSI and the American Red Cross Scientific Advisory Council, along with input from experienced CPR/AED training instructors and multiple healthcare professionals, PRESTAN developed the Female Manikin to address this gap. The manikin's realistic design aims to improve the preparedness of bystanders, equipping them with the confidence to assist women in cardiac emergencies without hesitation.

"Incorporating female manikins in training helps bring this topic to the forefront to ensure all bystanders are prepared to offer lifesaving skills to anyone in need — regardless of age, gender and ethnicity," said Anthony Corwin, General Manager at HSI. He added that HSI suggests adding PRESTAN's Female Manikins and/or Female Skins to one's training toolkit.

The PRESTAN Female Manikin's realism is vital in breaking down the barriers that prevent bystanders from acting. It encourages open discussions about the fears and misconceptions surrounding CPR on women—whether it's concerns about inappropriate touching, causing injury or the mistaken belief that chest compressions must be performed differently due to superficial physical differences.

Aubi Nemeth, owner and instructor of Sixth City CPR shared her perspective, "As CPR instructors, part of our responsibility is ensuring our students are fully prepared to act without hesitation. The PRESTAN Female Manikin is a vital step in removing the biases that have existed in CPR training for too long."

The launch of the PRESTAN Female Manikin is a testament to the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in CPR education. By providing a realistic and inclusive training tool, PRESTAN empowers instructors to help students overcome hesitations and build the confidence to perform CPR on women.

The PRESTAN Female Manikin is available for order through your local distributor. To find a PRESTAN Authorized Distributor near you, please visit: https://www.prestan.com/find-a-distributor/.

About PRESTAN

PRESTAN is committed to building confidence in CPR/AED training instructors and their students by offering a full range of CPR Training Manikins (Made in the USA) and AED Trainers designed to meet the needs of all training environments - including portable, professional and advanced training scenarios.

