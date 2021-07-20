Prestera Center Provides Notice of Privacy Incident

HUNTINGTON, W.V., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Although unaware of any actual or attempted access or misuse of individual's information, Prestera Center is providing notice to certain individuals of an incident involving limited personal information.

On April 1, 2021, Prestera Center discovered that information related to certain individuals was potentially accessible to an unknown actor in or about August and September 2020. This incident involved unauthorized access to certain email accounts used by Prestera Center employees. While Prestera's investigation was able to confirm access to certain employees' email accounts, the investigation was unable to rule out access to any emails or attachments contained within those email accounts. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, a review of the entire contents of the impacted email accounts was conducted to identify emails or attachments containing personal information. Prestera Center determined, through its investigation, that the information potentially at risk included a limited number of individuals' names, addresses, dates of birth, state identification card numbers, Social Security numbers, financial account information, medical information, or health insurance information.

While unaware of misuse of any personal information, on July 20, 2021 Prestera Center mailed notices to those impacted by this incident, including information about both the event and steps that can be taken to safeguard one's information. Specifically, Prestera Center encourages impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing their account statements and explanations of benefits for suspicious or anomalous activity. Any suspicious activity should be promptly reported to the appropriate provider, insurer, or financial institution.

Prestera has established a dedicated call center for individuals to contact with questions or concerns. This dedicated call center can be reached at 855-535-1856, Monday through Friday from 9am to 9pm Eastern, excluding U.S. holidays.

SOURCE Prestera Center