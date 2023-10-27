Prestige Auto Spa NJ Celebrates Second Anniversary as Locally and Family-Owned Business in Toms River, NJ

Prestige Auto Spa NJ celebrated its second anniversary as a family-owned and locally operated full-service car boutique on October 15, 2023. The past year saw Prestige Auto Spa NJ receive a major renovation, an increase in local employment, and an extension of the services offered. Management is humbled by the community support in choosing local and small business by visiting Prestige Auto Spa NJ.

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestige Auto Spa NJ is proud to celebrate its second anniversary in Toms River, NJ as one of the leading full-service car washes and auto service centers. Prestige Auto Spa NJ has managed to double business over the past year, as well as expand on services offered and complete several customer-focused renovations.

"We're thrilled to celebrate our second anniversary at Prestige Auto Spa NJ," said Jeff Kovatch, operating partner. "The support from the community means the world to us, and we thank everyone for choosing to support our locally owned and operated businesses in Toms River, NJ. Our team looks forward to many more years of serving you and your vehicle with the utmost care and attention."

Boasting over 225 Google reviews with an average rating of 4.7 stars, Prestige Auto Spa NJ is committed to excellence and customer satisfaction. They attribute this success to their team who works tirelessly each day to ensure cars are cared for and customers are happy. The company employs over 20 professionals daily, ensuring the locals in Toms River, NJ have stable jobs, and their clients never have long waits or feel unattended.

Over the past year, Prestige Auto Spa NJ has expanded the business by adding an exterior-only lane, which includes a double wash process by the best in the industry McNeil Tunnel system, and then hand dried by the team, as well as a major facelift to customer-facing areas. The business recently received a new paint scheme, updated bathrooms, and new lighting. The client lounge features a plethora of air fresheners, a full array of sweets, including new and old-school candies, and a full toy section.

The team at Prestige Auto Spa NJ has also expanded its services to offer light mechanical repair in addition to speedy and affordable oil changes. Toms River, NJ patrons can also seek out the following services:

Car wash memberships

Expertly installed ceramic wraps

Window tinting

Headlight restoration

Brake caliper painting and more

Operating partner Jeff Kovatch is proud of what Prestige Auto Spa NJ offers the residents of Toms River, NJ. He currently resides in Point Pleasant and met partner Sal Branchizio while they were attending Seton Hall University. The pair intend to keep Prestige Auto Spa NJ a locally owned family business. This is important to Kovatch and Branchizio because many other local car washes are being bought out by private equity firms, and are no longer offering the level of service or commitment to quality that makes for a good car wash.

Those interested in learning more about Prestige Auto Spa NJ or who would like to sign up for an unlimited car wash membership in Toms River, NJ are invited to visit the car wash at 883 Fischer Blvd, Toms River, NJ 08743. Inquiries can be made by calling (732) 929-2914 during business hours.

About Prestige Auto Spa NJ

Prestige Auto Spa NJ opened on October 15, 2021 and is led by operating partners Jeff Kovatch and Sal Branchizio. The car wash specializes in car washes, fast oil changes, detailing, ceramic wrap, tinting, brake caliper painting, fleet accounts, tire rotation, battery replacement, headlight restoration, and more. To learn more about Prestige Auto Spa NJ, call (732) 929-2914.

