Prestige Beauty Brand Lancer Skincare Introduces Christina Ricci as Global Brand Ambassador

Lancer Skincare

31 Jan, 2024, 09:30 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Lancer Skincare, the premier Beverly Hills-based brand by world-renowned celebrity dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer, enlists award-winning actress Christina Ricci as the brand's newest global ambassador. Christina joins the team at a pivotal moment amidst the brand's 10-year anniversary, culminating in a strong catalog of innovative, first-to-market product launches in 2024.

The 43-year-old is known around the world for her role as 'Wednesday Addams' in "The Addams Family," and most recently as 'Marilyn Thornhill' in Netflix's "Wednesday," and 'Misty Quigley' in "Yellowjackets." Beyond her on-screen talents, Christina is recognized for her flawless porcelain skin and has become a go-to Hollywood symbol for her beauty and skincare routines.

"The partnership with Lancer Skincare was an easy decision for me," said Christina Ricci, Lancer Skincare Global Brand Ambassador. "Dr. Lancer has been my dermatologist for five years. His high-performance products have transformed my complexion and have been a staple in my skincare and bodycare routines. I am a big fan of Dr. Lancer and Lancer Skincare is a brand I believe in, so I am genuinely thrilled to be joining them in this partnership."

This partnership marks a natural evolution that has been building organically for more than five years. Christina has been a long-standing supporter of the Beverly Hills-based brand and dermatology practice, crediting Dr. Lancer for her effortless glow both on and off the red carpet. As Global Brand Ambassador, Christina will lend her genuine passion for the products to exciting projects this year, including features across marketing, social, and advertising campaigns. Christina will also appear in upcoming promotional spots on QVC, a trusted retail partner of the brand since 2018.

"We are thrilled to bring on Christina as our newest Brand Ambassador and advocate," said Marc Kravets, Chief Executive Officer at Lancer Skincare. "Christina has captivated millions worldwide, not only through her riveting performances as an actress but also as a trusted style and beauty icon that transcends the decades. With a natural affinity for the line, Christina is the perfect partner for Lancer Skincare and we are truly excited to have her on board."

ABOUT LANCER SKINCARE
With four decades of dermatological practice and daily interaction with his patients at his Beverly Hills practice, Dr. Harold Lancer is the authority on radiant, youthful-looking skin. Through his expertise, cutting edge technology, and efficacious skincare line, Dr. Lancer has become one of the most sought out dermatology professionals in the world.

Dr. Lancer's study of the skin's natural renewal and repair process led him to develop the Lancer Method, a three-step routine of Polish, Cleanse, and Nourish formulated to work synergistically to renew and restore the skin's vitality. In Lancer Skincare's true practice-to-product approach, consumers will be introduced to dermatologist-developed products, created in Beverly Hills and curated for their specific skin needs.

Originally from Montreal, Canada, Dr. Lancer spent his youth in Connecticut, received his undergraduate education from Brandeis University and then his medical degree from the University of California/San Diego School of Medicine and Harvard Medical School Dermatology Residency. He later completed a Plastic Surgery fellowship at the Tel Hashomer Medical School visiting fellow in plastic surgery, Israel, followed by a residency in London at St. John's Hospital for Diseases of the Skin, UK. He returned to Southern California where he received his board certification in dermatology in 1983 and began his Beverly Hills practice.

Once only available exclusively to Hollywood's elite at Dr. Lancer's Beverly Hills clinic, Lancer Skincare has evolved into a globally renowned line of advanced anti-aging products available at a variety of luxury retailers including Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrods, Bergdorf Goodman, and Neiman Marcus. For more information visit www.lancerskincare.com and Instagram @DrLancerRx.

SOURCE Lancer Skincare

