Prestige Business Solutions Food Drive Provides Relief for Needy
Orlando-area sales firm's efforts benefit United Against Poverty
Jan 16, 2020, 09:15 ET
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando-area marketing and sales company Prestige Business Solutions recently held a successful food drive to benefit United Against Poverty, a Florida nonprofit that provides assistance to impoverished residents.
Team members of Prestige Business Solutions collected 300 non-perishable food items during the month of November. The Florida-based company, led by CEO Mateo Milic, donated the items, which were distributed to the local community in time for the Christmas holiday.
"Coming together to help those in need in our community is a privilege," said Milic. "We are happy to support United Against Poverty and the important work they do during the holidays and throughout the year."
Specializing in customer acquisition, market expansion, and leadership training, Prestige Business Solutions serves as a trusted liaison between a client's brand and their target markets. The company embraces camaraderie, entrepreneurship, and integrity as primary values in its mission to provide clients with seamless representation and shared outcomes.
Prestige Business Solutions supports charitable causes, giving back to the community through philanthropic support of organizations like Operation Smile, United Against Poverty, and others.
About Prestige Business Solutions
Based in Florida, Prestige Business Solutions is a leading outsourced sales and consulting firm that drives results for Fortune 500 clients in the retail, telecommunications, and entertainment industries via innovative, targeted marketing strategies. The company also values the entrepreneurial growth of their employees. For more information, call 407-636-8720 or go to prestigebusinesssolutionsinc.com.
Contact:
Mateo Milic
407-636-8720
