Prestige Clinical Skincare Brand, Murad, Introduces First Ever Advocacy Board of Leading Science and Wellness Experts

The appointment of Murad's Advocacy Board represents the brand's continued efforts to amplify Dr. Howard Murad's four key pillars of wellness , which include Eating Your Water, Awakening Your Body, Being Kind to Your Mind and Nourishing Your Skin. In addition to Dr. Murad himself, each Advocacy Board member is uniquely qualified to speak to one or more of these pillars, which constitute the backbone of the brand.

"Today, consumers understand more than ever the importance of full-body wellness, but the process by which they can achieve it remains elusive," explains Dr. Murad, Founder. "It has been my life's work to demystify the steps one must take to attain a happier, healthier life; and through the creation of Murad's Advocacy Board, we further strengthen this pledge by providing access to leading experts who can help our community navigate the ever-changing world of wellness."

In addition to promoting the brand's key wellness pillars, Murad will lean on its Advocacy Board to support and connect with the brand's science-backed wellness network via social media, virtual events, roundtables, and more. Members will also make an appearance on the brand's recently launched editorial platform, Well Connected , as contributors and guest editors.

Above all else, Advocacy Board members will help consumers connect the dots between wellness and science – a mission that has guided the brand since its founding more than thirty years ago.

"Murad has and always will be an authority in clinical skincare, and this Advocacy Board further cements our foothold in the space," explains Michelle Shigemasa, Chief Executive Officer. "We employ a whole-person approach when creating products, and we mirrored that same formula when choosing the members of our Advocacy Board. By harnessing the knowledge of these experts, we are giving our community the tools they need to stress less, prioritize their own health, and take charge of their wellness journeys."

To learn more about Murad's Advocacy Board, visit Murad.com and connect with the brand on Instagram .

ABOUT MURAD SKINCARE: In 1989, dermatologist and pharmacist Dr. Howard Murad founded Murad, Inc., the first modern doctor brand of clinical skincare products, setting a new standard for high performance skincare. For more than 30 years, Murad has been committed to developing clinically-proven, cruelty-free products that meet the meticulous standards for safety, efficacy and care you'd expect from a doctor.

