Prestige Development Breaks Ground on Multiple Redevelopment Sites in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDGTX, Inc., operating as Prestige Development is proud to announce the commencement of construction on several redevelopment locations across Texas. Known for its expertise in ground-up development, Prestige Development has redirected its focus towards the transformation of existing real estate properties.

With a successful track record of developing multiple properties annually, Prestige Development has now shifted its strategy to capitalize on the opportunities presented by redevelopment projects. The company's commitment to innovation and growth has led to the initiation of redevelopment and construction on three properties in the Texas Central corridor.

"We are excited about the implementation and focus of redevelopment to our existing ground-up development pipeline," said Michael Dixson President of Prestige Development. "This strategic shift allows us to leverage our expertise and contribute to the revitalization of existing locations, creating vibrant spaces that meet the evolving needs of the community."

In addition to the ongoing projects, Prestige Development is actively seeking new business opportunities in the retail and multi-family sectors. The company recognizes the potential for growth and is eager to expand its portfolio with properties that align with its vision and values.

Prestige Development's commitment to excellence, attention to detail, and emphasis on community-driven development positions them as a leader in the industry. With a dedicated team of professionals and a customer-centric approach, the company continues to deliver outstanding results that enhance communities and drive economic growth.

About Prestige Development (PDGTX Inc.):

PDGTX, Inc, is a multiple NAIOP, ICSC, and CCIM award winning real estate development company based in Austin, Texas. With a focus on both ground-up development and redevelopment projects, the company strives to create innovative and successful properties that enhance communities. Prestige Development's commitment to excellence and its dedication to delivering high-quality projects have made it a trusted name in the industry. For more information about Prestige Development and their projects, please visit www.pdgatx.com

