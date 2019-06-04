Prestige Global Meeting Source to Add Event Services to Client Offerings

MINNEAPOLIS, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestige Global Meeting Source (Prestige) announced today that they are offering meetings management and event services in addition to existing site selection services.

This service offering is being made possible through the acquisition of Groups Meetings Incentives (GMI, Inc.), a Minneapolis-based meeting management and incentive travel management company with a history of 35 successful years in the full-service meetings industry.

Event services and meetings management is being added to Prestige client offerings as a result of the acquisition of GMI, Inc. This is a strategic move for Prestige as they add expertise to their service offerings that complement their site selection services. Prestige Global Meeting Source, founded in 1986, provides site selection-and now event services and meetings management services-to its clients. Its long-tenured hospitality sales team and long-standing partnerships with many luxury hotel brands provide a market-leading proposition for meeting and event clients.

"At Prestige, we focused on growing our sales force in 2018, with the addition of 7 sales leaders across the US, adding meetings management and event services is the logical next step in our company's growth," commented Chad Houwman, Partner at Prestige Global Meeting Source.

"As Prestige has been offering site selection services to our clients for 33 years," continued Houwman, "incorporating meetings management and event services enables us to further assist our clients and provide a full suite of ways to help them manage their meetings and events. We have worked with Kathy and the team at GMI for many years. We have always admired their approach to meetings management and how they service our shared clients. When the opportunity for an acquisition arose, we jumped at the opportunity."

Offerings include:

Pre-trip Planning and Operation Services

Air Transportation Services

Registration/Web Services

Onsite Operation

Post-trip Services

The operations team from GMI will be joining the Prestige team with Peggy Wadman, Vice President, Event Services overseeing the new department.

"We have partnered with Prestige to serve many of our common clients," said Wadman. "Joining the team there allows us to provide services to more planners as we integrate the services we offer into Prestige's offerings."

Jeff Canham, partner at Prestige Global Meeting Source, commented, "Making the investment in the acquisition of GMI, Inc supports Prestige's strategic initiative to expand our service offerings beyond site selection. Bringing the entire GMI team onboard provides a major growth opportunity for our business and we are thrilled to have this opportunity to serve our clients more thoroughly."

The growth of the Prestige service offerings is essential to support increased sales initiatives and continued expansion into new ways to serve Prestige clients.

About Prestige Global Meeting Source

Prestige Global Meeting Source, founded in 1986, provides site selection—and now event services and meetings management services—to its clients. Its long-tenured hospitality sales team and long-standing partnerships with many luxury hotel brands provide a market-leading proposition for meeting and event clients. www.meetprestige.com

