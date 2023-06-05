Prestige Scientific Named Top 40 Life Sciences Executive Search Firms

News provided by

Prestige Scientific

05 Jun, 2023, 13:00 ET

Hunt Scanlon has named Prestige Scientific to its exclusive 2023 Top 40 Life Sciences Search Firms List

MILFORD, Mass., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Prestige Scientific is honored to be recognized as one of the Top 40 Life Sciences Search Firms. We are grateful for our incredible team that we've built over 22+ years in business. Prestige Scientific is made up of brilliant, hardworking individuals, and without them we wouldn't be where we are today," said Stephen Provost, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Prestige Scientific.

The Top 40 Life Sciences Dedicated Search Firms are selected based on factors like percent of work in life sciences industry and reported revenue. The numbers are crunched and analyzed by Hunt Scanlon's research department.

"We are honored to be recognized for our hard work and dedication to building inspired executive teams in life sciences. By centering our practice on empowering relationships, Prestige Scientific has been able to partner with many of the top biotech and pharmaceutical companies in our industry. We are grateful to make a difference alongside these incredible organizations and have the opportunity to connect with truly amazing people every day," said Michael Barros, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Prestige Scientific.

Hunt Scanlon Media is the most widely referenced, single source for information in the human capital sector. Their mission is to inform, engage, and connect avid members of the talent management community — with daily news and expert commentary. They have assembled a team of trusted, experienced reporters and editors to track who is making news and what's driving the market around the clock. And they have one of the best management teams in the field.

About Prestige Scientific:

Prestige Scientific is an executive search firm that advises our clients on recruiting impactful leaders. We provide our clients with a performance-based hiring system that identifies leaders with past success meeting similar corporate objectives as their own, while overcoming challenges and adhering to critical timelines. We have dedicated experts in eleven practice areas that mirror a typical biopharma company, allowing us to support our client's growth from Discovery through Commercial.

Prestige Scientific
409 Fortune Blvd
Milford, MA 01757

SOURCE Prestige Scientific

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.