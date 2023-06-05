Prestige Scientific Named Top 40 Life Sciences Executive Search Firms

Hunt Scanlon has named Prestige Scientific to its exclusive 2023 Top 40 Life Sciences Search Firms List

MILFORD, Mass., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Prestige Scientific is honored to be recognized as one of the Top 40 Life Sciences Search Firms. We are grateful for our incredible team that we've built over 22+ years in business. Prestige Scientific is made up of brilliant, hardworking individuals, and without them we wouldn't be where we are today," said Stephen Provost, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Prestige Scientific.

The Top 40 Life Sciences Dedicated Search Firms are selected based on factors like percent of work in life sciences industry and reported revenue. The numbers are crunched and analyzed by Hunt Scanlon's research department.

"We are honored to be recognized for our hard work and dedication to building inspired executive teams in life sciences. By centering our practice on empowering relationships, Prestige Scientific has been able to partner with many of the top biotech and pharmaceutical companies in our industry. We are grateful to make a difference alongside these incredible organizations and have the opportunity to connect with truly amazing people every day," said Michael Barros, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Prestige Scientific.

Hunt Scanlon Media is the most widely referenced, single source for information in the human capital sector. Their mission is to inform, engage, and connect avid members of the talent management community — with daily news and expert commentary. They have assembled a team of trusted, experienced reporters and editors to track who is making news and what's driving the market around the clock. And they have one of the best management teams in the field.

About Prestige Scientific:

Prestige Scientific is an executive search firm that advises our clients on recruiting impactful leaders. We provide our clients with a performance-based hiring system that identifies leaders with past success meeting similar corporate objectives as their own, while overcoming challenges and adhering to critical timelines. We have dedicated experts in eleven practice areas that mirror a typical biopharma company, allowing us to support our client's growth from Discovery through Commercial.

