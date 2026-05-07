Prestige Wine Imports Appoints Trellis Wine & Spirits as Exclusive On-Premise National Accounts Partner

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestige Wine Imports is proud to announce the partnership of Trellis Wine & Spirits, an exclusive on-premise partner for National Accounts, effective immediately. This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in expanding Prestige Wine Imports' presence across on-premise throughout the United States.

Prestige Wine Imports is the exclusive importer of a diverse portfolio of high-quality Italian wines, from the Italian Alps to Sicily. Brands include Mezzacorona, Stemmari, Rotari, Tolloy, Castello di Querceto, Luigi Righetti, Anterra, Bigi, Ceci and Val d'Oca Prosecco Superiore. Crafted by accomplished winemakers, these wines have been chosen for their ability to translate terroir and vision into wines that resonate with today's consumer. Prestige Wine Imports views this partnership as a cornerstone of its national growth strategy, enhancing both market exposure and brand identity while supporting distributor partners in strengthening their on-premise national account business.

Trellis Wine & Spirits will lead national on-premise chain sales for the Prestige Wine Imports portfolio, working in close collaboration with Prestige's internal team and distributor partners. Key initiatives will include expanding wine-by-the-glass placements, securing wine list features, and executing targeted promotional efforts designed to build brand visibility and consumer engagement.

"Trellis brings a highly specialized approach to national accounts, along with deep relationships across the on-premise landscape," said Peter Rose, Senior Director of National Accounts at Prestige Wine Imports. "As we begin this partnership and continue to invest in building our brands at scale, we can effectively target key accounts that elevate both awareness and performance across our portfolio."

"Prestige Wine Imports is a natural fit for our portfolio," said Mark Crisler, Founder and Chief Everything Officer of Trellis Wine & Spirits. "These are thoughtful, high-quality wines with strong positioning and growth potential. We look forward to expanding their presence within leading on-premise programs nationwide."

About Prestige Wine Imports - www.prestigewineimports.com

Prestige Wine Imports represents a dynamic portfolio of globally sourced wines, showcasing a range of appellations, styles, and price points. With a focus on quality, authenticity, and market relevance, the company partners with producers who emphasize regional expression and craftsmanship, delivering wines that resonate with today's consumers and trade alike.

About Trellis Wine & Spirits - www.trellisdrinks.com

Founded in 2005 by Mark Crisler, Trellis Wine & Spirits represents a curated portfolio of independent, terroir-driven wine, spirits, and beverage producers, connecting them with premier restaurant, hotel, and hospitality groups nationwide. Drawing on decades of industry experience, Crisler established Trellis to expand the range and sophistication of national beverage programs. Today, Trellis is a respected, top-tier partner with extensive national placements, specializing in premium and luxury brands. The company provides strategic access to key decision-makers while supporting the growing demand for distinctive, provenance-driven wines and beverages.

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SOURCE Gruppo Mezzacorona